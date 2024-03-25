Xenia lacrosse participates in OHSAA record game — Sports Digest: March 25, 2024

COLUMBUS — The Xenia boys lacrosse team entered the OHSAA record book after a prolonged performance on Saturday.

The Bucs faced Oregon Clay in the first match of a doubleheader at Newark High School. The match needed seven overtime periods before a winner could be decided.

The previous state record for most overtime periods played in a single match was four during a 2017 regional final matchup between Columbus Bishop Watterson and Worthington Kilbourne.

Clay won the game 7-6. Xenia went on to also lose its second game of the day by a 9-1 score to Newark.

Pair make Academic All-Ohio

Liam Gluck of Beavercreek and Mason Johnson of Cedarville made the 2024 OHSBCA Academic All-Ohio teams.

Both athletes wrapped up their senior basketball seasons and were third-team All-Southwest District selections by the OPSWA.

RESULTS

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Lacrosse

Kings 13, Beavercreek 5

Gunner Flanagan scored two goals for the Beavers.

Chase Baker had 10 saves in net.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Miami East 14, Cedarville 2 (5 inn.)

Braydel Criswell and Mason Johnson both had two hits, and Xavier Pauling and Tristen Berkheiser both had a RBI in the loss.

Cedarville hung in until an eight-run fifth helped Miami East pull away.

Kent Roosevelt 12, Fairborn 6

Xavier McDougle and Cayden Osborne combined to toss seven strikeouts in five innings, but Fairborn lost its opener.

Jase Duncan and Reuben Marquess produced two hits, respectively, to lead the offense.

Softball

Washington CH 6, Greeneview 4

Greeneview 12, Washington CH 2

Madison Leslie and Bella Sutton hit home runs, one in both ends of the doubleheader.

Greeneview pounded out seven doubles and stole seven bases in the two games.

Fairlawn 20, Legacy Christian 7

Hadassah Oliver went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI.

Fairlawn had a player hit for the cycle.

Wayne 23, Xenia 2

Whitney Bendall singled home Xenia’s first run in the fourth and the Bucs got their second on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Mariah Smith had two hits in the loss.

SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook 11, Northridge 0 (5 inn.)

Five runs in the first and third innings, respectively, got Bellbrook off to a positive start.

Luke Benetis, Dakota Yeagley and Braden Schumacker combined to allow two hits with 11 strikeouts in the win.

Softball

Mount Juliet 10, Bellbrook 1 (5 inn.)

The Golden Eagles struggled to get the bats going in its first game of the season.

Bellbrook allowed six two-out runs to score, while Lainey Schleich plated her team’s only run on a two-out single in the fourth.

SUNDAY

Baseball

Softball

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bradford at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Miamisburg at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Bellbrook vs. Glenbrook North, Ill., 10 a.m. (at Murphysboro, Tenn.)

Carroll at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Greenon at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Madison Plains, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Twin Valley South, 5 p.m.

Piqua at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

West Jefferson at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Waynesville at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Piqua, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Wayne Quad Meet, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Thomas More at Cedarville (DH), 1 p.m.

Wright State at Xavier, 3 p.m.

Mens Golf

Cedarville at Findlay Spring Invite, 9 a.m.

Mens Volleyball

Central State at Kentucky State, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek vs. Monona Grove, Wis., 1:30 p.m. (Tennessee)

Greenville at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Bellbrook vs. Hudson, 7 p.m. (at Choctawhatchee, Fla.)

Boys Lacrosse

McNicholas at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Cedarville at Miami Trace, 3:30 p.m.

Bellefontaine at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Fairborn at Carroll, 4 p.m.

Bellefontaine at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Greeneview at Shawnee Quad Meet, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Carroll at Alter, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook vs. Sylvania Southview, 10 a.m. (at Choctawhatchee, Fla.)

Beavercreek vs. St. Charles North, Ill., 1:30 p.m. (Tennessee)

Trotwood at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

New Miami at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Southeastern, 5 p.m.

Softball

Greeneview at Yellow Springs, 5p.m.

Xenia at Piqua, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Fairborn at Miamisburg, 4 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Greeneview at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Valley View at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Bellbrook at Little Miami Quad Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Carroll at Trotwood, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

Track and Field

Central State at Morehouse College Relays

Wright State at Raleigh Relays