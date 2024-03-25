Cedarville claims third NCCAA Championship

Courtesy | Cedarville Athletics The 2023-24 Cedarville Mens Basketball team won the NCCAA Tournament Championship.

WINONA LAKE, Ind. — No. 1 seed Cedarville pulled away in the second half to defeat No. 2 Wayland Baptist, 88-72, to win the NCCAA Men’s Basketball Championship for the third time.

“I’m really proud of our staff and players,” head coach Pat Estepp said. “We all had to regroup after not making the NCAA tournament and this is a special group that I have loved coaching. I’m so proud of the way they competed this week against a strong field of teams.”

Tournament Most Outstanding Player Jayvon Maughmer totaled 15 points, eight rebounds, and six assists for the Yellow Jackets.

He was joined on the all-tournament team by Chris Rogers and Grant Whisman, who poured in 20 points apiece.

Cedarville took a 35-31 halftime lead and expanded it to as much as 27 points by shooting 70 percent in the second half.

The Yellow Jackets, who finish the campaign at 23-12, drained 17 three-pointers to equal the tournament record for most treys made in one game.

“This is a special team and they deserved a chance to go out like this,” Estepp said. “I’m really happy our seniors had the chance to win a championship. I’m thankful for the way they have represented our program, our University and most of all our Savior this year.”

STINGER NOTES: Estepp previously led his team to NCCAA titles in 2012 and 2019. … The Jackets end the season leading NCAA Division II nationally with 12.3 triples made per game. … Cedarville finished with 429 three-point field goals to nip the school record by one. … Graduate student Jacob Drees ended his five-year career with 950 points and 895 rebounds. … Drees, Rogers, and Timothy Davis were named NCCAA Scholar-Athletes.

CU stumbles in home opener vs. Findlay

CEDARVILLE — Findlay held the Yellow Jackets to one run in sweeping a G-MAC doubleheader in Cedarville’s home opener.

The Oilers took both games by scores of 4-0 and 11-1.

The visitors tallied all four of their runs in the opener on sacrifice flies.

Cedarville managed three singles off the bats of Brendan Colley, Lucas Rotello, and Kaden Shook.

Starting pitcher Tate Marland went 7 1/3 innings allowing two earned runs with five strikeouts.

In the seven-inning nightcap, Findlay bolted to a 10-0 margin through three innings.

Eli Henderson had two hits and scored the Jackets’ run in the fifth inning on an infield single by Rotello.

Cedarville goes deep in G-MAC split at ODU

COLUMBUS — The Lady Jackets scored all of their runs on the long ball while garnering a split of a G-MAC doubleheader at Ohio Dominican.

Camryn Taktak’s first inning grand slam sparked Cedarville to a 5-1 win the opener.

Kaley Clark hammered a solo shot and Casey Bertke, 6-6, did the rest in the circle.

The senior righthander allowed one earned run with five strikeouts while tossing her tenth complete game.

Taktak, who added a double, and Faith Bergner totaled two hits apiece.

In the second game, Bertke belted a two-run homer in the first inning to give the visitors another early lead, but that was it for the offense.

Mackenzie Russell produced two hits and Clark doubled for the Jackets, 10-17 overall and 3-1 G-MAC, who have won eight of their last 11 games.