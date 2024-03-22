WSU Roundup: Calvin earns NABC First Team Regional honors

Steven Wright | Greene County News Wright State senior guard Trey Calvin finished his career with the Raiders as a 2,000-plus point scorer.

FAIRBORN — Wright State’s Trey Calvin has been recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) as a first team all-district performer, the organization announced Tuesday.

The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I. This is Calvin’s second straight all-district recognition after being named a second team performer last season.

Calvin, who also earned Horizon League first team honors, finished his final campaign averaging 19.6 points per game, the sixth-most in the Horizon and a top-50 mark nationally while shooting 48.2 percent overall.

He recorded 20 or more points 16 times this year and scored in double digits in every game in 2023-24 and 33 straight contests going back to last season. Calvin reached the 2,000-point milestone on Feb. 8 against Detroit Mercy and finishes his career with 2,139 points as the No. 2 all-time leading scorer in Wright State history. He became the 15th player to reach 2,000 points in Horizon League history and is the first Wright State player in the HL’s 2,000-point club.

Raiders slip in midweek matchup against Akron

FAIRBORN — The Wright State baseball team fell short to Akron 11-7 on Tuesday.

The Raiders finished the day with seven runs on eight hits with five walks against their nine strikeouts. Patrick Fultz, Nate Manley, and Boston Smith led the team with two hits each, followed by Jay Luikart and Dane Thomas adding one each. The Raiders had five extra-base hits, including two doubles by Thomas, a Smith triple, a home run by Luikart, and two homers by Manley. Thomas and Ben Vore each reached base on walks twice, and Manley once.

Luikart put up his homer in the fifth, sending Vore and himself across home plate. Akron followed with a home run of their own. Manley returned with his second home run of the day, recording the Raider’s sixth run in the bottom of the sixth. Lowering the Zips’ lead 11-7 was Thomas with a double to right field. Duke Benge entered to pitch for the Raiders in the eighth, preventing Akron from scoring any runs in the final two innings of the game.

Joey Valentine (0-1) was charged with the loss after opening the second innings and allowing five runs on three hits with two walks in two third innings on the mound. Benge notably pitched two innings, allowing no runs or hits with one strikeout. Starting pitcher Garret Simpson pitched the first inning, allowing no runs or hits with two strikeouts.

The Raiders are now 11-9 on the season and will play again in a three-game series at Purdue Fort Wayne, beginning Friday, March 22.