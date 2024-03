Baseball, softball opening weekend schedules; lacrosse results — Sports Digest: March 21, 2024

RESULTS

MONDAY

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek 10, Indian Hill 1

Andrew LeBlanc scored four times and Gunner Flanagan had two in their first high school matches.

Chase Baker made four saves.

Other scores: Oakwood 21, Carroll 3

Girls Lacrosse

Carroll 16, Northmont 6

Maren DeLisle scored six times and Gabriella Kimbrough had five in the win.

Olivia Mead made eight saves in net.

Other scores: Kings 16, Beavercreek 6

Boys Volleyball

Lakota East 3, Carroll 0

TUESDAY

Girls Lacrosse

Bellbrook 11, Centerville 10 (OT)

A second straight one-goal win to start the season for the Golden Eagles.

Bellbrook overcame a fourth quarter deficit after holding the lead in the first half.

Boys Volleyball

Elder 3, Beavercreek 0

CJ 3, Carroll 0

WEDNESDAY

Boys Lacrosse

Alter 6, Xenia 3

Kaleb Martin scored twice and Landon Willis had the other for Xenia, which is now 0-2 to start the season.

Xenia has a road doubleheader on Saturday.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Lacrosse

Kings at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Chillicothe at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Dayton Christian at Fairborn, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Findlay at Cedarville (DH), 1 p.m.

Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Softball

Cedarville at Ohio Dominican (DH), 3 p.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville at Lee Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

Wright State at Don McGarey Invitational, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Carroll at Graham, 12 p.m.

Miami East at Cedarville, 12 p.m.

Kent Roosevelt at Fairborn, 12 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Fairlawn, 1 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Xenia at Newark/Clay, 12 p.m.

Jonathan Alder at Carroll, 2 p.m.

Softball

Xenia at Wayne (DH) 10 a.m.

Beavercreek at Kenton Ridge/Sheridan, 11 a.m.

Carroll at Stebbins (DH), 11 a.m.

Greeneview at Washington Court House (DH), 11 a.m.

Fairfield Christian at Legacy Christian (DH), 11 a.m.

Track and Field

Bellbrook at Wilmington Field Relay, 10 a.m.

Fairborn, Xenia at Troy Up and Running Invite, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Findlay at Cedarville (DH), 12 p.m.

Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Mens Basketball

Cedarville in NCCAA Tournament, TBA

Softball

Cedarville at Ashland (DH), 12 p.m.

Tennis

Cedarville at Ashland, 2 p.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville at Lee Invitational, 9 a.m.

Wright State at Don McGarey Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Kent Roosevelt at Xenia, 1 p.m.

Bellbrook at Northridge, 1 p.m. (at Choctawhatchee, Fla.)

Softball

Bellbrook at Canton, Ill., 7 p.m. (at Murphysboro, Tenn.)

COLLEGE

Baseball

Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Mens Golf

Wright State at Seahawk Intercollegiate, 10 a.m.

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook at Marshall, 10 a.m. (at Choctawhatchee, Fla.)

Bellbrook at Sylvania Northview, 1 p.m. (at Choctawhatchee, Fla.)

Carroll at Edgewood, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Greenville, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Fairmont, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Catholic Central, 5 p.m.

Miami Trace at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Botkins, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Hilliard Bradley at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Bellbrook at Ridgeview, Ill., 2 p.m. (at Murphysboro, Tenn.)

Bellbrook at Florence, Ala., 4 p.m. (at Murphysboro, Tenn.)

Miami East at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Wayne at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Greenon, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Greenville, 5 p.m.

Madison Plains at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Valley View at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Dixie at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Valley View, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Beavercreek at Fenwick, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Golf

Cedarville at Findlay Spring Invite, 10 a.m.

Wright State at Seahawk Intercollegiate, 10 a.m.