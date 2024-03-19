Mays wins primary, county commissioner seat

Mays

XENIA — Sarah Mays has won the narrow race for Greene County Commissioner against former Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone.

According to unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections, Mays, the current Xenia mayor, received 9,953 votes, while Stone received 9,099. There is no Democratic candidate so Mays will be officially elected in November.

The race was split nearly even all night, but Mays managed to pull ahead and secure the win.

Mays has worked as the mayor for two terms and said the decision to run for County Commissioner was a natural progression in her political career.

Stone has years of political experience under his belt, most notably serving as mayor of Beavercreek for two terms.

