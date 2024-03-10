State wrestling: Attisano, Campbell win championships; Hendricks, Rhinehart get second

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Legacy Christian sophomore Nathan Attisano (left) and senior Dillon Campbell (right) both won Division III state wrestling titles for the Knights on Sunday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Greeneview freshman Lily Hendricks (left) finished as the state runner-up at 125 pounds in the girls tournament. Fairborn senior Akiaya Rhinehart (right) finished as the state runner-up at 235 pounds in the girls tournament.

COLUMBUS — Greene County has two more individual OHSAA state wrestling titles after the conclusion of the event Sunday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Headlining the area results was Ohio history being set by Legacy Christian’s Dillon Campbell. The senior became the 33rd boys wrestler ever to win four consecutive state championships.

Campbell competed at 132 pounds in Division III and pinned Casper Caizzo of Norwalk St. Paul near the end of the first period to secure the championship.

He had a takedown midway through the period and maintained his position on top for the next few seconds. After securing Caizzo’s shoulders, Campbell flipped him on his head and held him down until the official got in position to slap his hand on the mat with eight seconds left in the period.

Campbell won his previous titles in the last three years at 113, 120 and 126.

Right before Campbell’s history making match, his teammate Nathan Attisano won his first ever state title in the 126-pound division. Attisano was in complete control of his win with a 25-10 technical fall result. He had 12 takedowns during the match, doubling his total after each of the three periods while letting C. J. Graham of Procterville Fairland escape each time to continue racking up points.

Legacy Christian as a team finished in third place in the overall standings with 82 points after winning the team title each of the last three years.

In the girls competition, Lily Hendricks of Greeneview finished as the state runner-up at 125 pounds. She was pinned midway through the second period by Lacie Knick of Clayton Northmont in a rematch from the regional final last week.

Akiaya Rhinehart of Fairborn also got the runner-up spot in the 235-pound division. Rhinehart was pinned in the second period at the 3:18 mark after she was driven from a standing position to her back while trailing 2-1 on points.

Here are all 11 final results for Greene County wrestlers competing at the state tournament this weekend:

STATE RESULTS

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

Division III – Boys

126 (champion) – Nathan Attisano (So.) Legacy Christian (39-6) def. C. J. Graham (Jr.), Procterville Fairland (51-7), tech fall 25-10

132 (champion) – Dillon Campbell (Sr.), Legacy Christian (43-4) def. Casper Caizzo (Sr.), Norwalk St. Paul (54-2), pin 1:52

Girls

125 (2nd place) – Lacie Knick (So.), Northmont (45-1) def. Lily Hendricks (Fr.), Greeneview (41-7), pin 3:13

235 (2nd place) – Brooke Jenkins (Sr.), Vermilion (27-7) def. Akiaya Rhinehart (Sr.), Fairborn (44-1), pin 3:18

CONSOLATION PLACEMENTS

Division I – Boys

106 (consolation first round) – Carmello Kolb (Fr.), Solon (24-15) def. Jeremy Sibrel (So.), Beavercreek (34-8), dec. 7-3

215 (consolation first round) – Dominic May (Sr.), Brunswick (42-12) def. Ronnie Butler (Jr.) Xenia (40-11), dec. 5-3

Division III – Boys

120 (6th place) Eli Campbell (Sr.), Legacy Christian (28-8) defaulted consolation semifinal and 5th place match

150 (3rd place) – Brayden Brown (Sr.), Legacy Christian (37-4) def. T. J. Wilson (Sr.), Tuscarawas Valley (56-5), dec. 3-0

215 (consolation second round) – Judson Cooper (Sr.), Waterford (46-3) def. Sam Tuck (Sr.), Legacy Christian (26-13), dec. 3-2

Girls

155 (consolation second round) – Madison Jeffers (Sr.), Tri-County North (15-4) def. Jada Weiss (Jr.), Bellbrook (38-4), dec. 7-2

190 (6th place) – Zayna Muntaser (Jr.), Lakewood (46-3) def. Brooklynn Newton (So.), Carroll (32-6), dec. 5-2

