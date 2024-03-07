Calvin, Hutchison named Horizon League First Team players

File photo Wright State junior Trey Calvin (1) is seen during the 202 Horizon League Men’s Basketball Tournament championship game. Calvin was named first team All-Horizon League for the 2024 season.

DAYTON – Wright State women’s basketball’s Alexis Hutchison and men’s basketball’s Trey Calvin have been named Horizon League first team selections, the league office announced Monday.

Brandon Noel was named a second team performer and Tanner Holden was a third team selection for the men’s team.

A graduate guard, Hutchison started all 31 regular season contests for the Raiders, averaging 19.1 points per game, tops in the Horizon League and is a Top 35 mark nationally. She’s averaging 34.9 minutes per game with 1,082 total minutes played, both the best in the Horizon League and a Top 100 mark nationally. Hutchison is shooting 41.3 percent from the floor, No. 9 in the Horizon League, while shooting 31.4 percent from three-point range with 59 made triples. Her 521 total field goal attempts are ranked No. 9 nationally, with her 215 field goals made No. 22 in the country entering the postseason. She’s averaging 3.2 assists per night, Top 5 in the Horizon, with multiple assists in 26 games and has five or more assists seven games.

Hutchison has scored double digits in 27 of 31 contests with 20 or more points 15 times this year, which is tops in the Horizon. She has added three games with 30-plus points, also the most in the Horizon, along with two of the top three single game scoring marks in the HL this season. In Horizon League action, she tallied double digit scoring outputs in 18 of the 20 contests, with 20-plus points in 10 of those games. She scored a career-high 37 points in the Dec. 18 five-point loss at West Virginia, while she had 34 points at Milwaukee on Jan. 26 and 32 points in a win over Eastern Illinois on Dec. 9.

This is the second-straight first team selection for Calvin, who enters the postseason averaging 19.6 points per game, the fifth-most in the Horizon and a Top 40 mark nationally. His 48.3 overall shooting percentage is ninth in the Horizon while his 205 field goals made are the second-most in the HL and his 424 field goal attempts are the fourth-most in the HL. He recorded 20 or more points 15 times this year and has scored in double digits in every game in 2023-24 and 32 straight contests going back to last season. Calvin reached the 2,000-point milestone on Feb. 8 against Detroit Mercy and currently has 2,119 points and is the No. 2 all-time leading scorer in Wright State history. He became the 15th player to reach 2,000 points in Horizon League history and is the first Wright State player in the HL’s 2,000-point club.

Noel’s second team selection builds off his Freshman of the Year campaign from a season ago, with the redshirt-sophomore averaging 14.7 points per game, 12th in the Horizon League, and 8.0 rebounds per game, which is second in the Horizon League. He is shooting 54.2 percent overall from the floor, a top-three mark in the Horizon, while his 161 field goals made and his 297 field goal attempts are both in the Top 15 of the League. Noel has recorded double figures scoring in 26 of 30 games this season with five 20-plus point games and had 15 or more points in 15 contests. He’s collected nine double-doubles on the season, with eight in Horizon League contests, and has 17 games with eight or more rebounds. Noel became the 23rd Raider in program history to reach the 500-rebound mark last week at Oakland.

Holden caps his career awards with the third team honor to go along with his two first team HL awards and all-freshman recognition, as he begins the postseason averaging 16.1 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game, both Top 10 in the Horizon. His 55.1 percent shooting mark is second in the Horizon and a Top 55 mark nationally, while his 185 field goals made and his 336 field goal attempts are both in the Top 15 of the Horizon League. Holden has recorded double figures scoring in 27 of 31 games this season with eight 20-plus point games and he currently has 39 performances of 20-plus points in his career. He reached the 2,000-point milestone on Feb. 17 against Robert Morris and currently has 2,076 points in his career and is the No. 3 all-time leading scorer in Wright State history, while his 834 career rebounds are also third all-time in program history.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams began Horizon League Tournament play on Thursday. Both teams played Northern Kentucky at home. Coverage of both games can be found on our website.

Raiders open home slate with a walk-off win against Miami (OH)

DAYTON – The Wright State baseball team defeated Miami (OH) 6-5 in their 2024 home opener on Wednesday afternoon, thanks to a walk off single by Boston Smith. Wright State is now 4-7 on the season, and will be back on the road for a three-game series at Eastern Kentucky, March 8-10.

Recording six runs on 13 hits with five walks, the Raiders were led by Sammy Sass with three hits, including a lead grabbing home run in the sixth. Following Sass with two hits was Drew Baker, Julian Greenwell, Jay Luikart, and Boston Smith, while Gus Gregory and Ven Vore each recorded on hit on the day. Hitting outside of the park alongside Sass was Greenwell and Luikart. Baker and Greenwell both made up one of their hits with a double.

The Raiders were off to a slow start, only putting up one run in the first three innings, that coming as a sacrifice fly by Greenwell to send JP Peltier home, while Miami took the lead in the second with a 2 RBI homer. Miami raised their lead in the fourth, sending two to score off a single to left field, 4-1.

The following four runs all came from homers, beginning with Luikart sending it down the right field line, to lower the Miami lead to two in the fifth, 4-2. Next was a two RBI home run by Greenwell, sending Gregory home and tying the game at four. Making it back-to-back homers was Sass, giving Wright State the lead 5-4. Though Miami tied the game at five in the eighth, a single by Smith sent Sass across home plate, for a walk-off win, 6-5.

Chris Gallagher (1-0) was awarded the win for the midweek matchup, after allowing only two hits with no walks in his one and two third innings on the mound. Mychal Grogan entered in the third, putting in one and a third innings of work and allowing two runs on two hits with three walks, and a team leading three strikeouts. Warren Hartzell notably put in three innings of work, allowing no runs with four hits and no walks, with two strikeouts.

Junior Nick DeMonica (0-1) took the loss after allowing the walk-off single that secured the Raiders’ victory. DeMonica entered in the seventh and allowed one run on five hits, with no walks and two strikeouts in his two and a third innings of work. Miami scored five runs on 12 hits and recorded six walks, led by Dillon Baker as he recorded four hits on the day. Tre Keels stood out, recording the two RBI homer to give Miami their initial lead in the second. Keels recorded the one hit in his three at bats, earning two RBI.