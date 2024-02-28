Area basketball results: Beavercreek boys have early tournament exit

CENTERVILLE — Beavercreek’s boys basketball season reached an abrupt ending Tuesday evening during its Division I sectional final matchup.

The Beavers, seeded No. 2 in the North portion of the Southwest District, lost 71-65 in overtime to No. 18 Springfield at Centerville High School.

Beavercreek led by 11 after the first quarter, but found itself trailing by one at halftime. The Beavers were able to regain the lead and maintained it through most of the third and fourth quarters while the score remained close.

Springfield trailed by two into the final minute and tied the score with under 30 seconds left. Beavercreek had a chance for the last shot in regulation before the game went into the extra period tied at 58.

The Wildcats outscored the Beavers 9-3 in the final two minutes of overtime to pull off the upset.

Beavercreek beat Springfield twice during the regular season, including picking up a 27-point win just 14 days prior to Tuesday’s game. Springfield had lost 11 straight games to end the regular season before winning its tournament opener.

Beavercreek’s season ends with a 17-7 overall record.

Tuesday Results

Boys — No. 3 Cedarville 66, No. 25 Mississinawa Valley 49

Tyler Cross led four Indians in double figures with 17 points in the D-IV sectional final victory at Piqua High School.

Mason Johnson had 16 points, Brayden Criswell added 15 and Nathan Van Loo scored 11.

Cedarville more than doubled up the Hawks by halftime and cruised in the second half.

Cedarville will play No. 2 Troy Christian, also ranked fourth in the final Ohio AP state poll of the season. The district semifinal game starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The two teams met in the regular season on Feb. 6 with the Eagles winning 69-48.

Girls — No. 3 Carroll 73, No. 10 Graham 30

Carroll finished off play in its three games at Trotwood High School with an average margin of victory of 45 points.

The Patriots play league rival McNicholas, seeded seventh, in the D-II district finals at 9 p.m. on Friday in Mason.

Girls — No. 1 Legacy Christian 38, No. 7 Ripley Union Lewis Huntington 26

Legacy Christian secured their spot in the D-IV district finals for the sixth time in seven seasons with the win at Monroe High School.

The Knights trailed at halftime, only scored two points in the first quarter and were held to its second lowest point total of the season. LCA’s 21 wins ties its most since the 2020-21 season.

Legacy Christian will play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Troy High School. The Knights face the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between No. 2 Tri-Village, the defending state champions, and No. 5 Mississinawa Valley.

Monday Results

Boys — No. 5 Kenton Ridge 72, No. 13 Bellbrook 58

The Golden Eagles fell behind by 22 at halftime and had its season end in during D-II sectional tournament play at Trotwood HS.

Kellen Solomon scored 20 points in his last game for Bellbrook, including an 8-for-13 performance at the free throw line. Austin Webb scored 15 points and C. J. Scohy added 10.

The two teams met in a non-league matchup during the regular season, with Kenton Ridge also winning that game on Jan. 13 in overtime.

Bellbrook finishes with a 12-11 record.

Boys — No. 12 Carroll 47, No. 6 Northridge 37

Offenses struggled early in this D-II game before the Patriots found some rhythm in the fourth quarter to pull out the win in its D-II tournament opener at Springfield High School.

Carroll outscored Northridge 21-11 in the final period to pull out he win. Shawn Seymour had 17 points and Nick Kaiser added 10. Jacob Perkins brought in eight rebounds.

Carroll will play No. 1-seed Alter at 6 p.m. on Friday in the sectional final.

