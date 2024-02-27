Old Town Trade Faire returns to Fairgrounds

File photo Sharon and Tim Milligan have been organzing the Old Town Trade Fair for nearly 25 years.

XENIA — The Old Town Trade Fair is coming back to the Greene County Fairgrounds March 2-3.

Organizers Sharon and Tim Milligan have been in the living history business since 1983, and have been organizing this event each year since 2001.

“You’d be surprised how many people there are that have an interest in history but don’t really know where to go to participate in it,” Sharon said. “My favorite part is meeting and greeting people who are interested in this hobby.”

Dozens of demonstrations and vendors will be at the fair, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The fair will be located at the Assembly Hall in the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia.

Some of the vendors Milligan pointed out to be attending the event are HB Forge with its tomahawks and axes, the National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association, and the Smoking Iron Alterations clothing dealer. In addition, independent creators of time-appropriate items like brooms, soaps, and candles will also be selling their wares.

Vendors and visitors are all encouraged to dress in time-appropriate clothing, anywhere from 1700 to 1890. Milligan said the standard used to be 1700-1840, but many living history hobbyists enjoy the Civil War and Wild West-inspired pieces, so later years were added.

Milligan and her husband said that events like these, and the historical hobby overall, have become a lifestyle for them over the years that they’ve been able to share with their children and grandchildren. While most hobbyists are middle-aged or older, Milligan said there’s something for everyone at the event.

Admission at the door is $4 per person, and free for all children under 4.

