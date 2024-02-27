Girls wrestlers compete at first pre-regional tournaments

Photos by Karen Clark | Contributed Xenia senior Vanessa Rechterman (top) is looking to make the state tournament for the second consecutive year when she competes at regionals on Saturday. Greeneview freshman Ryan Zink (right) pinned her opponent from Stivers in 3:33 to advance from the pre-regionals tournament held at her home gym on Sunday.

XENIA — The first OHSAA pre-regional girls wrestling tournaments took place in advance of regionals beginning on Sunday.

The additional round was added by the OHSAA earlier this winter due to a higher than anticipated number of wrestlers competing during the second year of the sport being sponsored by the organization.

Two local wrestlers captured tournament titles. At the tournaments held at Greeneview, Lily Hendricks for the host Rams at 125 pounds and Bellbrook’s Jada Weiss at 155 were victorious in their divisions. Hendricks was the top-seed and pinned both of her opponents she face. Weiss as the two-seed defeated the top-seed in her division who was also a state qualifier last year.

The Rams had four wrestlers advance. Both Bellbrook and Xenia had one. Greeneview placed sixth place overall.

Fairborn had nine wrestlers qualify out of the Hamilton pre-regional and will have the third most wrestlers competing at the Harrison regional. The Skyhawks got second place in the 13-team field.

Greene County produced one state champion in the inaugural 2023 tournament.

PRE-REGIONALS FINISHES

GREENEVIEW SITE

Beavercreek

140 – Alexis Powell – 6th

Bellbrook

155 – Jada Weiss – 1st

Greeneview

100 – Olivia Bender – 3rd

105 – Ryan Zink – 4th

115 – Olivia Wheeler – 4th

125 – Lily Hendricks – 1st

145 – Alison Calhoun – 6th

155 – Tessa Allen – 7th

Xenia

125 – Peyton Hoosier – 6th

145 – Vanessa Rechterman – 2nd

HAMILTON SITE

Fairborn

100 – Hannah Hawk – 2nd

110 – Brianna Kelly – 4th

125 – Madison Clay – 4th

130 – Serenity Ulmer-Earnest – 3rd

135 – Kellsie Cleaves – 5th

140 – Zion Glenn – 2nd

145 – Keira Smith – 4th

155 – Savannah Vaughan – 2nd

170 – Kelsey Boyd – 3rd

235 – Akiaya Rhinehart – 1st (default)

