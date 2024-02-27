Girls wrestlers compete at first pre-regional tournaments

XENIA — The first OHSAA pre-regional girls wrestling tournaments took place in advance of regionals beginning on Sunday.
The additional round was added by the OHSAA earlier this winter due to a higher than anticipated number of wrestlers competing during the second year of the sport being sponsored by the organization.
Two local wrestlers captured tournament titles. At the tournaments held at Greeneview, Lily Hendricks for the host Rams at 125 pounds and Bellbrook’s Jada Weiss at 155 were victorious in their divisions. Hendricks was the top-seed and pinned both of her opponents she face. Weiss as the two-seed defeated the top-seed in her division who was also a state qualifier last year.
The Rams had four wrestlers advance. Both Bellbrook and Xenia had one. Greeneview placed sixth place overall.
Fairborn had nine wrestlers qualify out of the Hamilton pre-regional and will have the third most wrestlers competing at the Harrison regional. The Skyhawks got second place in the 13-team field.
Greene County produced one state champion in the inaugural 2023 tournament.
PRE-REGIONALS FINISHES
GREENEVIEW SITE
Beavercreek
140 – Alexis Powell – 6th
Bellbrook
155 – Jada Weiss – 1st
Greeneview
100 – Olivia Bender – 3rd
105 – Ryan Zink – 4th
115 – Olivia Wheeler – 4th
125 – Lily Hendricks – 1st
145 – Alison Calhoun – 6th
155 – Tessa Allen – 7th
Xenia
125 – Peyton Hoosier – 6th
145 – Vanessa Rechterman – 2nd
HAMILTON SITE
Fairborn
100 – Hannah Hawk – 2nd
110 – Brianna Kelly – 4th
125 – Madison Clay – 4th
130 – Serenity Ulmer-Earnest – 3rd
135 – Kellsie Cleaves – 5th
140 – Zion Glenn – 2nd
145 – Keira Smith – 4th
155 – Savannah Vaughan – 2nd
170 – Kelsey Boyd – 3rd
235 – Akiaya Rhinehart – 1st (default)
Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.