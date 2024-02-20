Giovanni’s holds Leo Club fundraiser

FAIRBORN — Giovanni’s is hosting another fundraiser on March 4 to go toward Fairborn’s Lily Clinger Memorial Scholarship.

The evening of the event, Giovanni’s restaurant will hold a spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. put on by the Fairborn Leo Club. Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased by contacting Robert Borger at 937-856-694, or on the day of the event.

Along with dinner, there will be a 50/50 raffle that will go to supporting the Lily Clinger Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was created in memory of Leo Club Member and Fairborn High School student Lily Clinger, who tragically died Dec. 16, 2022. Tickets for the raffle are $1 each.

Giovanni’s is known for its community diners and has held Leo Club fundraisers before. It is located at 215 W. Main Street and offers dine-in or carry-out options for the event.

The $12 ticket purchases a spaghetti entree with meat sauce or marinara, a house salad, garlic bread and a drink. A cash bar will also be available but alcoholic drinks can only be served to customers dining inside the restaurant.

The Fairborn Leo Club is the junior counterpart to the Fairborn Lions Club, the largest Lions Club in the district. Since 1945, the Fairborn Lions Club has been committed to providing community support with events like this one. The Leo Club, which stands for leadership, experience, and opportunity, began in 2012 with the same mission of outreach but designed for high school participation.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.