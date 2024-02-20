Area wrestlers win league championships, prepare for upcoming sectionals

Photos by Karen Clark | Contributed Xenia junior Ronnie Butler (top) won the Miami Valley League championship at 215 pounds. Beavercreek sophomore Jeremy Sibrel (top) is a Greater Western Ohio Conference champion after winning the 106-pound division.

VANDALIA — Xenia wrestlers won two individual Miami Valley League titles and the team finished in fifth place at the league championships held at Butler High School.

Otis Boyette won the championships at 157 pounds and Ronnie Butler brought home the title at 215. Boyette was the three-seed and pinned his first round opponent before winning close 9-8 and 9-6 decisions in the semifinals and championship matches. Butler was able to pin all three of his opponents as the top-seeded wrestler in the division. Two of those pins came in the first period and the final was during the second period of the title match win.

Also placing for Xenia was Cecil Piner as the runner-up at 175, Jayce Clark in third at 126 and Devin Dodge in fourth at 150.

Fairborn finished eighth in the team standings. Hunter Boyd and Jeremy Sanchez were the two highest placers for the Skyhawks.

Boyd got third at 190 pounds with a pin in his third-place match win, and Sanchez did the same at 215. Noah Lowrie got fourth at heavyweight.

Both Fairborn and Xenia will compete at Division I sectionals starting Saturday at Centerville High School.

Beavercreek competes at GWOC

The Beavers wrestling team got fifth place at the GWOC Championships.

Jerem Sibrel and Ethan Papalios won individual titles for Beavercreek. Sibrel prevailed at 106 with a 1-0 win in the finals. Papalios got a decisive 12-5 decision in the finals at 165.

Also placing for Beavercreek were C. J. Crawford getting second at 215, and Austin Kawanishi at 113 and Isaac Bulugaris at 126 both finishing in third.

Chase Lindenmuth at 120, Nate Bonno at 157 and Noah Wazgar at 175 all got fourth place finishes.

Beavercreek will compete at Division I sectionals starting Saturday at Centerville High School.

Bellbrook has one SWBL champion

The Golden Eagles finished in eighth place at the SWBL Championships and produced one individual champion at the event.

Landen Weiss won a major decision at 157 with an 11-1 point total in the finals. As the top-seed, he pinned his first two opponents and also won a 2-0 decision in the semifinals.

Getting third place at 106 was Tressel Blair, Sawyer Flanagan did the same at 113, and Braden Weeks earned that distinction at 215. Dominic Hummel was fourth at 150.

Bellbrook will compete at Division II sectionals starting Saturday at Clinton Massie High School.

Other sectionals

Greeneview will head to Blanchester High School for D-III sectio0nals on Saturday, while Legacy Christian begins its run at a state three-peat at D-III sectionals taking place at Lehman Catholic High School.

