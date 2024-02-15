Regular seasons winding down, tournament schedules are set — Sports Digest, Feb. 15, 2024

BRIEFS

Postseason tickets on sale

Tickets for all OHSAA basketball tournament games are available for purchase.

The girls sectional tournaments began on Monday, and the boys tournaments will start the week of Feb. 19.

Cost of tickets for all sectional and district tournament round games are $5 for students and $8 for adults. Tickets are available in advance at www.OHSAA.org/tickets, or at the gate if the game is held at a high school venue.

UD basketball players to appear in Xenia

XENIA — A trio of University of Dayton basketball players will be making an appearance in Xenia during the month of February.

Mens basketball roster members Koby Brea and Kobe Elvis, along with Ivy Wolf of the womens team, will be at the H&R Block location at 89 S. Allison Ave., from 5 – 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Players will be available to speak with the public as part of a meet-and-greet and autograph session that will be held at the business.

The appearances are part of NIL deals associated with players in the UD program. All fans planning to attend are requested to RSVP using an email address prior to the event date.

Dayton’s mens team is currently 19-4 overall this season and ranked 16th in this week’s Associated Press poll.

RESULTS

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Bowling

Beavercreek 1987, Fairmont 1880 (girls)

Beavercreek 2484, Fairmont 2413 (boys)

Ericka Reeve had a 410 series to lead all bowlers in the girls win to finish as undefeated GWOC champions.

Isaiah Durflinger, Jacob Terpenning and Kyle King all did the same in the boys win.

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Beavercreek 79, Springfield 52

Liam Gluck had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah-Michael Williams scored 26 points and Kaden Ellerbe had 22.

Beavercreek could earn a share of the GWOC title with a win against Fairmont on Friday and a Centerville loss against Wayne.

Kenton Ridge 62, Greeneview 58 (OT)

The Rams gave one of the top seeds in the upcoming sectional tournament a tough test but couldn’t pull out the win during the extra period.

Chase Allen led Greeneview with 16 points, whlie Alex Horney connected on four threes in scoring 14.

Miami Valley 63, Legacy Christian 52

The Knights would still get a share of the MBC title with a win at Yellow Springs on Friday and a Miami Valley loss at Dayton Christian.

Bowling

Fairborn 2240, Xenia 2101 (boys)

Fairborn 1744, Xenia 1685 (girls)

Bennett Hart bowled a 411 series for Fairborn in the boys match, and Jeffery Hurst led Xenia with a 384.

Makayla Enderson and Gretchen Williams broke 300 for the Skyhawks during the girls matchup, and Kadence Henderson and Quinn Lamb did the same for Xenia.

SCHEDULES

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Legacy Christian at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

No. 11 Greeneview vs. No. 7 Greenon, 6 p.m. (D-III Sectional, at Northridge HS)

Swimming

Bellbrook, Legacy Christian boys at D-II District Meet, 6:30 p.m. (at Miami University)

Legacy Christian girls at D-II District Meet, 6:30 p.m. (at Miami University)

Wrestling

Bellbrook at SWBL Tournament, 5 p.m. (at Carlisle HS)

Fairborn, Xenia at MVL Tournament, 5 p.m. (at Butler HS)

COLLEGE

Baseball

Cedarville at Carson-Newman (DH), 12 p.m.

Wright State at Louisiana Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Softball

Cedarville at Music City Invitational, 10 a.m.

Mens Volleyball

Central State at Long Beach State, 10:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Dayton Christian at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

No. 3 Cedarville vs. No. 9 Cincinati College Prep, 11 a.m. (D-IV Sectional, at Monroe HS)

No. 1 Legacy Christian vs. No. 10 New Miami, 12:30 p.m. (D-IV Sectional, at Monroe HS)

No. 3 Bellbrook vs. No. 14 Miamisburg, 1 p.m. (D-I Sectional, at Troy HS)

Swimming

Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia boys at D-I District Meet, 10:30 a.m. (at Miami University)

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Fairborn, Xenia girls at D-I District Meet, 10:30 a.m. (at Miami University)

Wrestling

Greeneview girls at Shelby Ruberg Classic, 10:45 a.m. (at Hilliard Bradley HS)

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Robert Morris at Wright State, 1 p.m.

Central State at Kentucky State, 3 p.m.

Findlay at Cedarville, 4:15 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Central State at Kentucky State, 1 p.m.

Findlay at Cedarville, 2 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wright State, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Cedarville at Carson-Newman, 1 p.m.

Wright State at Louisiana Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Softball

Cedarville at Music City Invitational, 10 a.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville, Wright State at Wittenberg Invitational, 11 a.m.

Tennis

Shawnee State at Cedarville, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE

Baseball

Wright State at Louisiana Lafayette, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

COLLEGE

Golf

Wright State at Border Olympics

Track and Field

Central State at Peach Belt Conference Championships