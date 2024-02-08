Rocky’s Ace Hardware raises $35K

DAYTON — Rocky’s Ace Hardware announced that the three semi-annual “Round Up for Kids” fund-raisers in its 10 Ohio stores raised $35,083.53 in 2023.
In April, November, and December, customers were asked to round up their purchase totals to the next dollar with the difference benefiting Dayton Children’s Hospital, the region’s Children’s Miracle Network hospital.
Local participating Rocky’s locations included the Dayton, Fairborn, Xenia, Centerville, New Carlisle, Kettering, Springfield, and Miamisburg stores.