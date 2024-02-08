Rocky’s Ace Hardware raises $35K

Submitted photo | Rocky’s Ace Hardware Representatives from Rocky’s Ace Hardware present a check for $35,083.53 to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Pictured are Amanda Pappert, Rocky’s Kettering store manager; Lexi Kopilchack, Children’s Miracle Network manager, Dayton Children’s Hospital Foundation; Jeff Cox, Rocky’s Fairborn store manager; and Heather Putnam, Rocky’s New Carlisle store manager.

DAYTON — Rocky’s Ace Hardware announced that the three semi-annual “Round Up for Kids” fund-raisers in its 10 Ohio stores raised $35,083.53 in 2023.

In April, November, and December, customers were asked to round up their purchase totals to the next dollar with the difference benefiting Dayton Children’s Hospital, the region’s Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

Local participating Rocky’s locations included the Dayton, Fairborn, Xenia, Centerville, New Carlisle, Kettering, Springfield, and Miamisburg stores.