Beavercreek gets bounce back win against Bellbrook

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek senior Lance Caswell (24) fires off one of his three makes from deep during Tuesday’s 82-68 win at home against Bellbrook. Bellbrook senior Kellen Solomon (11) scored 13 points against Beavercreek. Beavercreek senior Liam Gluck got a second chance and made the most of it with a one-handed flush to close out the scoring. Bellbrook sophomore Aidan Caswell (10) tries to fight through contact in the paint from Beavercreek junior Kaden Ellerbe (12).

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek has run into a rough patch of its schedule, but displayed on Tuesday plenty of signs of coming out of it stronger.

The Beavers stormed ahead of Bellbrook before halftime and absorbed some blows down the stretch to pick up an 82-68 win at home.

Beavercreek entered the game having lost three of its last four, all coming against GWOC opponents, after getting off to a 12-2 start. While Tuesday’s game started slow, a spark was found in the second quarter.

Bellbrook fired away from deep to keep pace early before taking its first lead at 18-17 after Austin Webb connected on a three from the corner. On the ensuing possession, Webb got a steal and took the ball to the basket while getting fouled from behind. His and-one put the Golden Eagles up by four with 5:47 left in the half.

Isaiah-Michael Williams got his team jumpstarted from there, scoring six straight points that sparked a 10-2 run capped by Owen Roether’s three from the top of the arc. Beavercreek extended the run to 19-5 by halftime to lead by 10 at the break.

Bellbrook wouldn’t go away in the final minutes. Despite trailing at one point by 20, the Golden Eagles cut its deficit to eight with just under two minutes remaining. Bellbrook in the game made 14 threes, seven by David Gregory, and didn’t hesitate at any opportunity while making the most of them to scratch their way back.

Turnovers ended their chances to get closer as Beavercreek got out alone and made several breakaway baskets to put the game away.

Williams led Beavercreek with 23 points. Liam Gluck and Lance Caswell both had 17, and Kaden Ellerbe scored 13.

In addition to Gregory’s 21, Austin Webb had 17 points and C. J. Scohy added 14 for Bellbrook.

Beavercreek reached the 80-point threshold for the third time this season.

