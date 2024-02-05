Fairborn’s losing streak ends at 66; LCA remains in state top-10 — Sports Digest: Feb. 5, 2024

FAIRBORN — Fairborn’s 66-game losing streak in girls basketball came to an end on Saturday.

The Lady Skyhawks defeated Greenville 47-43. The game took place exactly three years to the day since the team’s last victory was achieved, which was 61-39 win at Piqua on Feb. 3, 2021.

Morgan Hollon scored a career-high 20 points to lead Fairborn to the win. She was 5 of 10 from three. Brooklynn Kimball had 16 points and four assists.

Journey Bradford pulled in 13 rebounds and scored four points, and Liz VanCleve had seven points.

Greenville held a five-point lead at halftime and extended it to 10 heading into the fourth quarter. Fairborn won the final quarter 20-6 to end the losing streak.

Fairborn was 7-for-15 from three in the game and had a season-low 10 turnovers as a team.

Fairborn’s last close call was an eight-point loss at first place Butler on Jan. 19. The 47 points was the most the team has scored in a game dating back to its last win. The 66-game losing streak included one forfeit involving its 2023 sectional tournament game against Bellbrook.

BRIEFS

Legacy stays at No. 10

The Legacy Christian girls basketball team is still at No. 10 in the newest Ohio AP state girls basketball poll released on Monday.

The Knights earned 30 voting points and one first place vote to edge out Minster in the Division IV rankings.

LCA was scheduled to face Waynesville on Monday, which is ranked No. 4 in D-III this week.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (13) 18-2 174

2. Berlin Hiland (1) 17-2 136

3. Newark Cath. (2) 17-0 135

4. Convoy Crestview 17-2 114

5. Loudonville 16-1 97

6. Gibsonburg 18-1 83

7. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 16-3 54

8. Waterford 15-3 47

9. Defiance Ayersville 16-1 45

10. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 17-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 29. Richmond Hts. 13.

UD basketball players to appear in Xenia

XENIA — A trio of University of Dayton basketball players will be making an appearance in Xenia during the month of February.

Mens basketball roster members Koby Brea and Kobe Elvis, along with Ivy Wolf of the womens team, will be at the H&R Block location at 89 S. Allison Ave., from 5 – 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Players will be available to speak with the public as part of a meet-and-greet and autograph session that will be held at the business.

The appearances are part of NIL deals associated with players in the UD program. All fans planning to attend are requested to RSVP using an email address prior to the event date.

Dayton’s mens team is currently 17-3 overall this season and ranked in the top-25 of the Associated Press poll.

RESULTS

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Miamisburg 77, Beavercreek 66

A rough third quarter saw the Vikings outscored the Beavers 29-14 in support of Andrew Hoerner’s 28 points and 18 rebounds to pull off the upset.

Isaiah-Michael Williams with 20 points led Beavercreek, while Lance Caswell, Kaden Ellerbe and Liam Gluck all had five rebounds, respectively.

Bellbrook 51, Spire Academy 40

Bellbrook assisted on 16 of its 19 field goal makes in the win.

C. J. Scohy and Aidan Caswell both had five assists, while Austin Webb and Kellen Solomon both scored 13 points.

Cedarville 68, Madison Plains 36

Four players scored in double figures for the first place Indians.

Brayden Criswell led the way with 22 points, Tyler Cross had 13, Nate Van Loo scored 12 and Will Mossing added 10.

Greeneview 68, Catholic Central 47

Chasen Allen had 26 points to tie his season-high, and Arman Walker scored 11 for the Rams.

Eli Walker grabbed eight rebounds, while Trent Webb hit his first three-pointer of the year.

Stebbins 67, Xenia 62

Juan Underwood had a career-high 24 points, including hitting three shots from deep and making 9 of 12 attempts at the free throw line.

Xenia was outscored 20-13 in the third quarter.

Miami Valley 59, Yellow Springs 37

Isaac Grushon led the Bulldogs with 10 points, and Mason Cline had eight.

Landon Harris and Mateen Sajabi hit the only three-point shots for Yellow Springs.

Bowling

Butler 2150, Xenia 1825 (boys)

Butler 2225, Xenia 1650 (girls)

Bradley Hurst and Colton Brown both had series above 300 in the boys match.

In the girls match, Kadence Henderson and Courtney Moody did the same.

Other scores: Dayton Christian 1232, Yellow Springs 1027 (girls)

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Greeneview 58, Triad 39

Alex Horney scored 12 points and Will Climie added 10 to support Allen’s fifth straight game with a double-double.

Greeneview remains one game out of first in the OHC South.

Dixie 52, Legacy Christian 51

Michael Little connected on four shots from deep, but the Knights lost a close one on the road.

Jacob Thompson had 16 points and 14 rebounds for LCA.

Other scores: National Trail 60, Yellow Springs 53

Girls Basketball

Bellbrook 68, Oakwood 39

Alayna Meyer had season-highs of 19 points and five made three-pointers in the win.

Eva Koesers scored nine points and added five steals on defense.

Cedarville 46, Southeastern 45

The Indians overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to pull off a comeback win over the first place Trojans at home.

Molly Mossing had 22 points and 13 rebounds in the victory, and was aided by eight points from Ayden Rodgers and seven by Ryleigh Burnett. Cedarville entered Monday’s final league game a half game behind Southeastern in the standings with a chance to earn a share of the regular season title.

Legacy Christian 47, National Trail 14

Ava Combs outscored the Blazers on her own with a 17-point game.

Anna Sweeney had seven steals, while Ali Solon created five assists.

Stebbins 54, Xenia 46

Alaiya Meaux had 15 points in the home defeat.

Xenia wraps up MVL play on Saturday.

Other scores: Greeneview 40, Catholic Central 37

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Catholic Central at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Troy Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Graham, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Stebbins at Xenia, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

Bellbrook at Dayton Christian, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Northmont at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Chaminade Julienne, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Beavercreek at Northmont, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Oakwood, Troy at Fairborn, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

Womens Basketball

Wright State at Cleveland State, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Franklin at Fairborn, 6 p.m.

Southeastern at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Valley View, 7:15 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Greenville at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Greeneview at Madeira Tri Match, 6 p.m.

Bellbrook at Waynesville, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Detroit-Mercy at Wright State, 7 p.m.

Cedarville at Trevecca, 8:30 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Cedarville at Trevecca, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Wright State, 7 p.m.