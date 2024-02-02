CU gets $6.1 million donation

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University recently received its largest estate gift with an anonymous $6.14 million donation.

It nearly doubles the previous top planned commitment of $3.1 million, which came from Roger and Charlotte Kuriger in 2018.

The donors’ desire is for the gift to be used for academic programs, scholarships and new opportunities in ways they cannot envision today, according to the university.

The latest gift brings CU’s $175 million fund-raising campaign, announced in 2021, to $155.5 million.

The signature element of the campaign, the 65,700-square-foot Scharnberg Business and Communication Center, is nearing completion and will be open for the fall 2024 semester.

The center will be home to the Robert W. Plaster School of Business and Berry Center for Free Enterprise, and it will be the hub of the university’s business, cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, and communication programs.