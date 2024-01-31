U.S. 42 bridge rehabilitation project starting next week

XENIA — A bridge rehabilitation project is scheduled to start on U.S. 42 in Greene County next week and lane restrictions will be going into effect.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will be replacing the bridge on U.S. 42 over the Little Miami Scenic Trail bike path, immediately north of the route’s junction with S.R. 725 in Spring Valley. Along with replacing the structure and approach slabs, construction will include widening the bridge to match approach roadway width.

Weather permitting, crews will start construction on Monday, Feb. 5, and while the route will be subject to two separate weekend closures for beam setting later in the project, throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one lane with temporary signals.

In addition to the structure over the bike path, crews will be rehabilitating the bridge over North Fork Massies Creek, between Fishworm and Townsley roads north of Cedarville, by installing a rigid overlay and upgrading the guardrail. Traffic will be maintained with temporary signals throughout the project; however, a date to start to work has yet to be determined.

The Double Z Construction Company was awarded a contract for approximately $3.27 million to undertake the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2025.

For ongoing traffic, construction, and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.