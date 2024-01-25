HALO dog of the week

Submitted photo | HALO

HALO K9 Behavior Consultation has a number of dogs available for adoption. Frank is an eight-year-old mixed breed seeking a stay at home dog owner. Frank had an owner whom he adored, but she got sick and could no longer take care of him. She did teach him a lot — he knows all of his basic commands and is very friendly. Frank needs a home where he is the only pet. Since being at HALO, he has been working through some separation anxiety. His mom was with him all the time so he has never been on his own. He doesn’t like seeing other dogs and will let them know by barking at them. Frank loves to go for walks and public outings. He is a complete gentleman in the car and when he goes in stores.