Fairborn recieves Auditor of State Award with Distinction

Screen capture courtesy City of Fairborn Joseph Braden, west regional liaison for the Ohio auditor, presents an award to Finance Director Annetta Williams during last week’s council meeting.

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Finance Department was presented with the Auditor of State Award with Distinction at a recent council meeting.

Joseph Braden, west regional liaison for the auditor of state, presented the award to Finance Director Annetta Williams on Jan. 16.

Braden said the award “puts the city of Fairborn in a very select group,” as about 6,000 entities are assessed. Eligible entities that do receive the award must meet several criteria of a “clean” audit report.

According to Braden, the entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the due date, on the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles accounting basis, and prepare an Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. The audit cannot contain any findings for recovery, material citations or weaknesses, or any questioned costs.

Additionally, the entity’s management letter cannot contain any comments related to ethics referrals, questioned costs less than the Uniform Guidance threshold, lack of timely annual financial report submission, bank reconciliation issues, failure to obtain a timely single audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance, findings for recovery less than $500, or a public meeting or public records issue.

Braden said that Fairborn has received this award eight times, and is the auditor’s award with the most rigorous set of criteria.

