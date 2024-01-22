Commissioners approve GMP Amendment for new jail

XENIA — The Board of Greene County Commissioners approved a guaranteed maximum price amendment for the new jail project.

The contract for the guaranteed maximum price, approved at last week’s meeting, is now expected to bring costs of the project just under $76 million. That figure includes the contingency funds to cover unforeseen construction costs which could rise in the future.

According to county officials, the BOCC chose a delivery method for the Greene County Gene Fischer Correctional Center referred to as a Construction Manager at Risk, in which a construction manager oversees the project from start to finish, delivering it within a guaranteed maximum price.

“The final GMP brings the total cost to a maximum of $74,888,000,” said County Administrator Brandon Huddleson. “We were able to add 2-12 bed flex units due to the favorable bids we received. That brings the total number of beds to 274.”

The GMP is a welcome amendment to county officials.

“We’re very happy to get the final GMP numbers settled,” said Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger. “We have a very good architect and builder and we are on a timeline to complete the project by the end of 2025. The team that’s been working on this project has worked extremely hard to keep everything under budget.”

The new jail, to be built next to the Adult Detention Center on Greene Way Boulevard, will also offer several amenities included in the design plan.

“Approving the GMP amendment three was a major milestone for our Gene Fischer Correctional Facility construction project,” said Rick Perales, Greene County Commissioner. “We applaud the design/construction team working the project for the county. This amendment is also a good indicator that we’re scheduled to open the facility on time and within budget.”

