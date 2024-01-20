Wilberforce adding two womens sports programs in 2024-25

Moran

WILBERFORCE — After announcing its recent inclusion to the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) as a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), Wilberforce University continues to build on its bank of blueprint sports. The university has recently included women’s volleyball and soccer to its athletics department lineup beginning in the 2024-2025 season.

“Adding women’s volleyball and soccer to our roster is another example of how sports initiatives increase enrollment and create excitement in the activities culture for our students,” said Wilberforce athletics director John Hill in a press release. “Members of these new teams will also be included in the athletics department scholarship offerings.”

Hill also has announced new head coaches for both programs. Jasmine Coleman will run the volleyball team, and Meagan Moran is the school’s new soccer coach.

Coleman, a native of Ganado, Ariz., comes to Wilberforce from her alma mater Rust College located in Holly Springs, Miss. In her senior year as a basketball player, Coleman was selected to the All-GCAC Second Team and All-GCAC Defensive Team as a guard. Her post graduate career includes serving as an assistant coach for the Rust College women’s basketball and volleyball teams.

“I am excited to help enhance the skills of these young ladies,” Coleman remarked. “I have already solidified some commitments of players who are transfers from Rust.”

Moran is a former D-I soccer athlete from Bowling Green State University where she was a member of the Mid-American Conference’s All Freshman Team. The Beavercreek High School graduate holds a National “D” license from the US Soccer Federation and is presently a coach for Club Ohio Dayton. She is also moving quickly to bring top level recruits to Wilberforce. She said, “We are preparing to bring great women’s soccer to the Wilberforce community and the GCAC.”

WU Athletic Director Hill will make formal announcements about the addition of these women’s sports to the university’s program, and he will introduce both coaches at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Wolfe Administration Building on the university’s campus.