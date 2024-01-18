Reds Caravan to visit Air Force museum; local scores and schedule updates — Sports Digest: Jan. 18, 2024

FAIRBORN — National Museum of the U.S. Air Force visitors will have the opportunity to meet members of the Cincinnati Reds organization.

The Reds Caravan visit to the museum is scheduled to take place on Jan. 27. Plans are to include major league pitcher Frankie Montas, pitching prospects Rhett Lowder and Ty Floyd, manager David Bell, former catcher Corky Miller, Reds on Radio broadcaster Tommy Thrall, Reds/Bally Sports broadcaster Sam LeCure, and Vice President, Player Acquisition & Strategy Jeff Graupe.

The visit will begin with a question-and-answer session, followed by an autograph session. Seating and autographs will only be guaranteed for the first 400 fans in attendance. To reserve a seat and obtain an autograph visitors will need a wristband, which will be distributed by museum staff on Jan. 27 beginning at 9 a.m. in the museum entrance hall. Standing room will also be available for additional guests who wish to listen to the question-and-answer session.

One lucky fan will receive two tickets to the 2024 Opening Day game Thursday, March 30, which is a 4:10 p.m. start hosting the Washington Nationals.

Stops for the 2024 Cincinnati Reds Caravan will include public events at malls and other destinations, along with special appearances at several schools around Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia.

Museum doors open at 9 a.m., with the event taking place from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

RESULTS

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Cedarville 44, Fairbanks 38

The Indians completed a fourth quarter comeback in scoring nearly half of its points for the game during the final eight minutes.

Hannah Peterson and Molly Mossing both scored 10 points for Cedarville.

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Beavercreek 69, Chaminade Julienne 65

The Beavers trailed for much of the contest before turning it on late to prevail on the road.

Beavercreek’s star trio of Kaden Ellerbe, Liam Gluck and Isaiah-Michael Williams combined to score 52 points while shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

Fairborn 62, West Carrollton 59

Fairborn built a 14-point lead early and held off the Pirates down the stretch for the road win. Its the first time the Skyhawks have won consecutive road games since February of 2021.

Taiyou Williams had 20 points and Sean Townsend added 18. Divine Olinger had 11 blocks.

Greeneview 62. West Jefferson 39

Eli Walker scored a season-high 23 points in going 9 of 11 from the field in the home win.

Alex Horney had 12 points and Chase Allen added 10 for Greeneview.

Legacy Christian 64, Emmanuel Christian 53

Parker Burke had a career-high 27 points and tied his season best of eight rebounds in the home win.

Jacob Thompson pulled in 16 boards. LCA has won five of its last six.

Sidney 67, Xenia 56

The Bucs fell behind by 13 in the first quarter and couldn’t catch up in the road loss.

Alijah Withers and Juan Underwood combined to score 36 points, while Trimonde Henry had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Other scores: Valley View 85, Bellbrook 81; Cedarville 63, Mechanicsburg 37; Sidney 61, Xenia 33; Middletown Christian 50, Yellow Springs 48

Girls Basketball

Legacy Christian 53, Middletown Christian 26

Four scored in double figures for the Knights, led by Anna Sweeney’s 13.

The Knights’ winning streak now sits at 11 games.

Bowling

Sidney 2414, Xenia 1949 (boys)

Sidney 1884, Xenia 1611 (girls)

Bradley Hurst, Jeffery Hurst and Laden Slaven all broke 300 in their individual series.

Quinn Lamb did the same for the girls team.

Bowling

Yellow Springs 2329, Emmanuel Christian 2132 (boys)

Emmanuel Christian 2029, Yellow Springs 960 (girls)

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Cedarville 44, Catholic Central 39

By Will Mossing

Cedarville got its second victory this week to move to 8-5 on the season and 7-4 in conference play.

Led by Molly Mossing with 21 points, at the end of the first quarter the Indians trailed 12-5 and the Irish eventually pushed the lead to nine. However, the Indians really stepped on the gas in the second to only trail by two at the end of the half.

The Lady Indians pushed on the gas even harder in the second half, growing its lead to 10. The Irish tried to get back into the game, but they just couldn’t quite get there.

The Lady Indians take the court again on Saturday at Greeneview.

Other scores: Beavercreek 52, Centerville 39; West Carrollton 66, Fairborn 33; Greenon 47, Greeneview 40

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Bellbrook at Edgewood, 7:15 p.m.

Springfield at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Triad, 7:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Fairborn at Butler, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Centerville at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Hockey

Mason at Beavercreek, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Yellow Springs at Franklin Monroe, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 12 p.m.

Ponitz CTC at Beavercreek, 12:30 p.m.

Bellbrook vs Wheelersburg, 6:40 p.m. (at Eastern HS)

Cedarville at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia at Boro Rolloff girls, 19 a.m.

Gymnastics

Beavercreek at Centerville Elk Invite

Swimming

Beavercreek senior night meet, 2 p.m.

Legacy Christian, Xenia at Dayton Christian, 3 p.m.

Fairborn girls at Sidney Invitational, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Beavercreek at Miami East, 10 a.m.

Bellbrook, Fairborn at Brookville Invite, 10 a.m.

Greeneview at OHC Tournament, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Cedarville at Ashland, 3 p.m.

Miles at Central State, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright State, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Cedarville at Ashland, 1 p.m.

Miles at Central State, 1 p.m.

Wright State at Northern Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Bowling

Wright State at Ohio Bowling Conference Event, 10 a.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville at Ashland Invitational, 10 a.m.

Central State at Flat is Fast Invitational, 10 a.m.

Wright State at Mastodon Invitational, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Central State vs Dominican of New York, 2:30 p.m. (at Loretto, Pa.)

Central State vs Saint Francis, 4 p.m.(at Loretto, Pa.)

SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Bowling

Beavercreek at Cardinal Classic

Hockey

Beavercreek at Alter, 3 p.m.

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Bellbrook at Waynesville, 7:15 p.m.

Cedarville at Newton, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Urbana, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Greeneview at Greenon, 4 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Xenia at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.