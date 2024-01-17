FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools have closed Wednesday, Jan. 17 due to extreme weather.

The decision was announced Wednesday morning following an announcement of a two-hour delay the previous evening.

School superintendents are responsible for making these decisions based on the qualities of the road, bus operations and decisions made by other schools in the district.

Tuesday morning, the schools issued a two-hour delay due to the roads and some busses that weren’t starting, according to the school’s Director of Public Relations and Grants Pam Gayheart. These issues were resolved yesterday as the roads were eventually deemed safe and busses operational.

There are no plans for delays or closures for the rest of the week, but the decision will be made each day as the superintendent tests the road.

School closures and delays are posted publicly on the Fairborn City Schools Facebook page, and sent directly to parents of students.