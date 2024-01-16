Cold, icy roads led to delay

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools issued a two-hour delay Tuesday due to inclement weather. Officials also cancelled all a.m. preschool.

The decision was made due to the morning roads being unsafe, and some school busses that weren’t starting, according to the school’s Director of Public Relations and Grants Pam Gayheart. The issues were solved later in the day as the roads cleared and the busses began running.

Fairborn Schools posted on its Facebook page about the delay, and the post was met with nearly 100 comments primarily disapproving of the lack of a cancellation. According to Gayheart, however, no other schools in Greene County decided to close for the day, and most chose to enact a similar delay.

As for the rest of the week, Gayheart said the decision to cancel or delay is “still up in the air,” and a decision will be made each morning as to whether the roads are safe or not.

“The superintendent goes out and tries the roads,” said Gayheart. The school is also in contact with other superintendents in the district to see what the best course of action might be.

According to WDTN, the temperature is predicted to rise Wednesday before falling to a low of 0 degrees by Friday.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.