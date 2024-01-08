Beavercreek, Cedarville boys get big weekend results; week ahead schedule — Sports Digest: Jan. 8, 2023

RESULTS

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Beavercreek 58, Fairmont 51

Isaiah-Michael Williams had his second career 30-point game in shooting 12-of-15 from the floor and led the team in rebounds with six in the road win.

Beavercreek failed to make a three, but shot 66 percent from inside the arc and went 8 for 13 at the free throw line.

Alter 48, Carroll 37

Carroll stuck with one of the top teams in the area but couldn’t challenge down the stretch in the home defeat.

Zach Perkins connected on four shots from deep for a game-high 17 points.

Cedarville 70, Triad 35

The Indians won every quarter and were led by Mason Johnson’s double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Tyler Cross had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Cedarville. Brayden Criswell scored 17 and Will Mossing had 12.

Fairborn 42, Troy 39

A back and forth game saw Fairborn get its first win against Troy in five years.

Sean Townsend and Taiyou Williams led the Skyhawks with 13 points, respectively.

Fairbanks 60, Greeneview 46

The North Division leader overcame a four-point halftime deficit to knock off the Rams.

Will Climie hit three shots from deep as part of his 14-point game, matching Chase Allen who also had nine rebounds.

Legacy Christian 59, Middletown Christian 37

LCA pulled away in the fourth quarter after limiting the Eagles to two points in the final period to keep pace near the top of the MBC standings.

Jacob Thompson’s double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds was the top stat line the Knights.

West Carrollton 59, Xenia 38

The Bucs struggled on the boards against the MVL’s leading team and individual rebounder and only shot 22 percent from the floor in the home defeat.

Juan Underwood had 11 points and Trimonde Henry and Gavin McManus both had three steals.

Other scores: Dayton Christian 62, Yellow Springs 38

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Carlisle 53, Bellbrook 42

Bellbrook was outrebounded 36-15 and allowed two opponents to achieve double-doubles in the road loss.

Austin Webb had 15 points for Bellbrook.

Cedarville 71, West Jefferson 32

The Indians used an 18-3 second quarter to pull away after trailing heading into the period.

Criswell and Johnson both had 17 points and Cross produced a career-high 13 assists.

Legacy Christian 58, Franklin Monroe 40

Six different players hit a three for LCA and three scored in double figures in the road win.

Thompson had 20 points, Parker Burke added 16 and David Cancino scored 11.

Girls Basketball

Bellbrook 55, Wayne 53

Alayna Meyer tied her season highs of 17 points and five made threes in the road win.

Taylor Scohy had 14 points and Lauren Fabrick added 10. Jordan Frantz had eight assists. Bellbrook shot a season high 61 percent from the floor.

Carroll 57, CJ 47

Kiera Healy had her fourth straight double-double, producing 20 points and 12 rebounds, in the win for the Patriots.

Maura Petrovic had eight steals as part of 17 by the team.

Cedarville 45, Northeastern 11

A shutout in the second quarter highlighted the road league win for Cedarville.

Molly Mossing scored 16 points, Ryleigh Burnett had 10 and Ayden Rodgers added nine.

West Carrollton 43, Xenia 35

A fast first quarter start of 19-12 was enough to keep the Pirates ahead.

Nataiya Madison had 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Gabby Winegardner had nine points in the loss.

Other scores: Troy 36, Fairborn 17

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Yellow Springs at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Badin at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Beavercreek at Alter, 7:30 p.m.

West Liberty Salem at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Stebbins at Fairborn, 4 p.m.

Fairbanks at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Fenwick at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Fairborn at Xenia, 7:15 p.m.

Springfield at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

West Jefferson at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Bellbrook at Trotwood

Wrestling

Bellbrook at Wilmington Tri-Match

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Wright State at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Edgewood at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

West Liberty Salem at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Legacy Christian at Valley View, 3:45 p.m.

Springboro at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Beavercreek at Champions Cup, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Womens Basketball

Lake Erie at Cedarville, 6 p.m.

Wright State at IUPUI, 7 p.m.