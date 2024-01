Courtesy photo | Fairborn City Schools

The Fairborn Michael L. Finnell Masons Lodge 711 recently donated six new bicycles to Fairborn Intermediate School. The Masons who delivered the bicycles are Roland Stinnette, Phil Mitchell, Bruce Porter, and Joe Snell. Fourth-grade student Amir Copeland is shown modeling one of the bikes. The bicycles will be part of the Fairborn Intermediate PBIS reward system for following school expectations, reinforcing positive choices, and great citizenship at school.