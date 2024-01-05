Prosecutor appoints chief trial counsel

Morrison

XENIA — William “Bill” Morrison was appointed as the chief trial counsel for the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Prosecutor David D. Hayes announced Thursday.

Morrison replaces former Andrew Hunt, who was recently elected as a judge in the Fairborn Municipal Court.

“Bill is a natural trial lawyer and has been winning difficult cases his entire career,” Hayes said. “I am confident that in his new position he will continue to excel and work tirelessly for crime victims and for all the citizens of Greene County.”

Morrison began his career with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office as an assistant prosecutor with the Criminal Division in April 2018. Prior to working at the prosecutor’s office, Morrison worked in private practice for 10 years. As an assistant prosecutor, Morrison handled hundreds of serious cases including charges of robbery, burglary, rape, and murder.

Morrison has a passion for prosecuting violent offenders, especially those who victimize the most vulnerable members of our society, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.

In 2019, the Ohio Victim Witness Association awarded Morrison the William F. Schenck Victim Justice Visionary Award of Distinction for his efforts on behalf of crime victims.

Morrison earned a B.A. from Ohio University in 2001, a master in public administration from Wright State University in 2003, and a juris doctorate from the University, of Toledo College of Law in 2008.

Morrison is a resident of Centerville, Ohio, where he was born and raised. His appointment was effective Dec. 27.