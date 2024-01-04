Photos: Xenia Sprint Meet at Xenia YMCA swimming pool

Patrons did their best to not make a splash as they packed in and surrounded the Xenia YMCA pool Thursday to watch the 2024 Xenia Sprint Meet. Swimmers from seven schools, including Greeneview, Legacy Christian and Xenia from Greene County, competed against one another in short distance events.
Xenia junior Emily Shaw races during her heat in the girls 50-yard freestyle competition.
Greeneview sophomore Maija Tolkkinen takes a breath as she races in her girls 100-yard freestyle heat.
Legacy Christian senior Moira Ackenhausen finishes her final turn down the pool for the girls 100-yard freestyle race.
Greeneview senior Emma Hassid competes in the girls 50-yard backstroke race.
Xenia sophomore Cory Pham in the boys 100-yard butterfly raced past the competition.
Legacy Christian senior Hannah Stover (left) and Greeneview sophomore Abby Bottorff (right) stay close as they race in the girls 50-yard breaststroke.