Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training. Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training. Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training. Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training. Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training. Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training. Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training. Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training.

Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center

Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training.

Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center

Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training.

Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center

Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training.

Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center

Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training.

Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center

Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training.

Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center

Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training.

Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center

Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training.

Courtesy photos | Greene County Career Center

Xenia fire inspector Mike Blakesly recently visited the health science academy at the Greene County Career Center to provide fire extinguisher training.