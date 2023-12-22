Gebhart named acting city manager

Gebhart

FAIRBORN — The question as to who will fill Rob Anderson’s role of City Manager may soon be decided.

Anderson announced his resignation in November with his last effective day in office being Dec. 31. Following this decision, he appointed Assistant City Manager Mike Gebhart as acting city manager, which Gebhart has done in each council meeting since Dec. 4.

According to Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick, the city council will go into an executive session following the Jan 2. city council meeting where they will discuss how to fill Anderson’s role permanently.

Kirkpatrick added that both an immediate full-time replacement as well as an interim position will be discussed, though he did not disclose whether Gebhart has applied or would be considered for the position or not.

Appointing Gebhart as acting city manager was a decision by Anderson that did not require city council approval, which is why there will be an executive session followed council approval before anyone is given the interim or permanent position.

Kirkpatrick did not confirm an exact timeline for a replacement and said there can be no decision until the city council meets to discuss all possibilities.

