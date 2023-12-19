Wrestling roundup: Beavercreek HS wins invite; Warner MS gets second in Springfield

Photos by Karen Clark | Contributed The Beavercreek wrestling team won the team championship at Saturday’s Tippecanoe Red Devil Invitational. Beavercreek had three individual champions at the event. Beavercreek junior Chase Lindenmuth (right) was tournament champion at 120 pounds. Winning the individual event title at 126 pounds was Beavercreek sophomore Isaac Bulugaris (right). Beavercreek senior Nathan Bonno (top) finished as runner-up at 175 pounds for the event.

TIPP CITY — Beavercreek won the team championship at the 2023 Tippecanoe Red Devil Invitational.

The Beavers scored 198.5 points in the 17-team event and edged out Miami East by less than a point to finish in first.

Beavercreek had two first-place finishers, four take second-place, and one finish in fourth.

Chase Lindenmuth won at 120 pounds with a 17-1 technical fall victory in the finals, and Isaac Bulugaris finished at the top of 126 pounds with a first-period pin that was his fifth of the tournament.

Getting second were Austin Kawanishi (113), Nathan Bonno (175), Noah Wazgar (190) and C. J. Crawford (285).

Also competing at the event was Fairborn which went on to finish in eighth-place.

Emmett Humphrey got second at 138 pounds for the Skyhawks and Jeremy Sanchez finished in third at 215.

Bucs head to Edgewood Invitational

Xenia participated in the two-day event at Edgewood High School on Friday and Saturday.

Otis Boyette had the best finish for the Bucs in taking third at 157 pounds. Ronnie Butler (215) and Alex Stacy (190) wrestled their way to fourth-place finishes after Butler lost in the quarterfinals and Stacy had an opening match defeat.

The Bucs finished in 15th place.

Rams nearly win Harry Steele Classic

Greeneview finished in second-place at the 10-team event in London.

The Rams had three individual champions. Jarett Daniels won by default at 113 pounds, while Kyan Hendricks at 138 and Jett Daniels by decision at 190 both got first as well.

Runners-up included Noah Dickerson (113), Logan Kibble (120) and Mitchell Jones (175).

Getting third-place finishes were Gage Allen (126), T. J. Pierce (144), Jacoby Baldwin (150) and Brody Green (165).

Ross Girls Invite

Fairborn got eighth and Bellbrook 13th at the Sunday meet.

Akiaya Rhinehart was the champion at 235 for the Skyhawks. Madison Clay was fourth at 125 and Kellsie Cleaves was sixth at 130 as was Zion Glenn at 135.

Jada Weiss was the top finisher for Bellbrook in getting second at 155. Lena Underbakke got third at 120.

Warner Middle School places second

The Bucs nearly won the 15-team event, finishing only 2.5 points behind Clinton-Massie.

Greeneview got fifth at the tournament.

Kaine Lewis (98), Etsevan Barajas (122), Marqua Keller (172) and Carson Ashley (245) all were tournament champions for Xenia.

Kaden Pike finished at the top of 205 for Greeneview.

Jakson Stacy was runner-up at 104 for Warner, and Christopher Perez did the same at 98 for Greeneview.

