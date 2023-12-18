Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools The Fairborn High School Environmental Club worked with the Fairborn Historical Society and Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick to host a “Breakfast with Santa” at the Fairborn Senior Center Saturday. Students helped kids make an eco-friendly gifts for their family, learned about Fairborn’s unique history, and visited with Santa. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools The Fairborn High School Environmental Club worked with the Fairborn Historical Society and Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick to host a “Breakfast with Santa” at the Fairborn Senior Center Saturday. Students helped kids make an eco-friendly gifts for their family, learned about Fairborn’s unique history, and visited with Santa. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools The Fairborn High School Environmental Club worked with the Fairborn Historical Society and Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick to host a “Breakfast with Santa” at the Fairborn Senior Center Saturday. Students helped kids make an eco-friendly gifts for their family, learned about Fairborn’s unique history, and visited with Santa.

The Fairborn High School Environmental Club worked with the Fairborn Historical Society and Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick to host a “Breakfast with Santa” at the Fairborn Senior Center Saturday. Students helped kids make an eco-friendly gifts for their family, learned about Fairborn’s unique history, and visited with Santa.

