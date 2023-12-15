Local results, upcoming schedules — Sports Digest: Dec. 15, 2023

RESULTS

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Legacy Christian 49, Clinton Massie 31

A 17-point game by Alayna Allport with five three’s included led the Knights to the win.

Ava Combs had 11 rebounds and six steals.

Other scores: Carroll 68, Wilmington 46

Bowling

Dayton Christian 2120, Legacy Christian 1473

Nathanael Wolfe had a high-game of 167 for LCA.

Caleb Hil and Stephen Bachowski both bowled series over 250.

Bowling

Beavercreek 2693, Wayne 2255 (boys)

Beavercreek 2329, Wayne 1807 (girls)

Grayson Arnold led all bowlers with a 256 game to lead the boys to the win.

Addyson Arden and Ericka Reeve both had series over 400 in the girls win.

Greeneview 1395, Madison Plains 875 (boys)

Greeneview 1342, Madison Plains 1273 (girls)

Kelson Manley and Jaden Vantress both had 200-plus series for the boys side.

Ella Turner, Calla Perry and Keeli Work did the same for the girls.

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Centerville 84, Beavercreek 50

Eight different players scored for the Beavers, led by Isaiah-Michael Williams’ 21 points.

Liam Gluck hit a pair of three-pointers, as did Kaleb Bryant.

McNicholas 50, Carroll 43

Shawn Seymour had 12 points and Nick Kaiser scored 10 ni the home defeat.

Greeneview 59, Southeastern 55

Chase Allen’s 11 points and 10 rebounds helped the Rams pull out a fourth comeback win.

Alex Horney connect on five triples and had 20 points.

Legacy Christian 51, Miami Valley 45

A season-high 23 points by Parker Burker helped LCA improve to 3-0 this season with the road win.

Jacob Thompson had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Tippecanoe 79, Xenia 43

Cayden Jenkins led the Bucs with 16 points on the road.

Juan Underwood had seven points, four assists and four rebounds.

Other scores: Cedarville 63, Greenon 60

Bowling

Piqua 2007, Fairborn 1977 (boys)

Piqua 1466, Fairborn 1257 (girls)

The boys match was tied heading into the final Baker game that Piqua won 181-151. Bennett Hart had a 417-series.

The girls were lead by Makayla Enderson and Addison Hart’s series over 250.

Xenia 2233, Greenville 2188 (boys)

Xenia 1860, Greenville 1509 (girls)

Jeffery Hurst had a high-game of 232 to lead all bowlers in the boys match.

Dakota Wagerna dn Courtney Moody both bowled over 360 on the girls side.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Southeastern 47, Cedarville 41

Butler 60, Fairborn 19

Catholic Central 41, Greeneview 30

Tippecanoe 50, Xenia 32

Wrestling

Bellbrook beats Valley View

“The Brawl” trophy remained with Bellbrook after the dual match came down to the final contest.

The Golden Eagles prevailed 40-37.

SCHEDULES

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Boys Basketball

Emmanuel Christian at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Piqua, 7:15 p.m.

Wayne at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Badin at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Madison Plains at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Catholic Central, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Newton at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Xenia at Miamisburg, 4 p.m.

Hockey

Beavercreek at Mayor’s Cup

Wrestling

Xenia at Edgewood, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian, 7 p.m.

Valley View at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Fairfield Leesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Versailles at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Beavercreek at Northmont, 11:30 a.m.

Fairborn at Piqua, 11:45 a.m.

Greenville at Xenia, 12 p.m.

West Jefferson at Greeneview, 12:30 p.m.

Eaton at Carroll, 1:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Mount Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Bradford, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Fairborn at The Raider, 10:40 a.m.

Beavercreek at Pioneer Baker Bash, 12 p.m.

Hockey

Beavercreek at Mayor’s Cup

Swimming

Beavercreek at Miamisburg Invite, 3 p.m.

Bellbrook, Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian Invite, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Beavercreek at Tippecanoe Invite, 9 a.m.

Carroll (boys) at Cavalier Invitational, 9 a.m.

Carroll (girls) at Dreamcatcher Tournament, 9 a.m.

Bellbrook at Northwestern, 10 a.m.

Greeneview at Golden Eagle Classic, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Lewis at Cedarville, 4 p.m.

Central State at Albany State, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Central State at Albany State, 1 p.m.

Cedarville at Salem, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Bellbrook at Lima Senior, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Beavercreek at Mayor’s Cup

Swimming

Fairborn, Xenia at Bethel, 2 p.m.

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at Bellbrook Invite, 5:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Bellbrook (girls) at Ross Invitational, 9:15 a.m.

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Trotwood at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Monroe, 7:15 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Emmanuel Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Benjamin Logan at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 4 p.m.

Valley View at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Stebbins at Xenia, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Central State at Fort Valley State, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Wright State at West Virginia, 10 a.m.

Central State at Fort Valley State, 5:30 p.m.