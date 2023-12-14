FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools recently honored the students and staff of the quarter.
According to district officials, it’s a special honor which recognizes exemplary members of the school community who go the extra mile, demonstrate exemplary effort, and contribute in a positive manner to improve the school environment.
Fairborn Primary School
Preschool: Nolan Wilson and Amina Eatmon
Kindergarten: Hadi Shakhoor and Meadow Bowling
First grade: Zion Back and Harley Childers
Second grade: James Winters and Suzy Stone
Staff: Carrie Stevens
Fairborn Intermediate School
Third grade: Brantley Boger and Presley Phillips
Fourth grade: Gavin Burgess and Emma Knaub
Fifth grade: Zander McPheeters and Ava Henterly
Staff: Laurie Quigley
Baker Middle School
Sixth grade: Truett Fisher and Madison Cambron
Seventh grade: Landon Hall and Isabella Michael
Eighth grade: Nathan Cunningham and Delilah McCloud
Staff: Amy Krall
Fairborn High School
Ninth grade: Toby Inman and Riya Patel
10th grade: Ishaun Herron and Kori Rickmon
11th grade: Gabriel Bailey and Myla Stanley
12th grade: Michael Schneider and Jada Eskridge
Staff: Mary Lucjak