FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools recently honored the students and staff of the quarter.

According to district officials, it’s a special honor which recognizes exemplary members of the school community who go the extra mile, demonstrate exemplary effort, and contribute in a positive manner to improve the school environment.

Fairborn Primary School

Preschool: Nolan Wilson and Amina Eatmon

Kindergarten: Hadi Shakhoor and Meadow Bowling

First grade: Zion Back and Harley Childers

Second grade: James Winters and Suzy Stone

Staff: Carrie Stevens

Fairborn Intermediate School

Third grade: Brantley Boger and Presley Phillips

Fourth grade: Gavin Burgess and Emma Knaub

Fifth grade: Zander McPheeters and Ava Henterly

Staff: Laurie Quigley

Baker Middle School

Sixth grade: Truett Fisher and Madison Cambron

Seventh grade: Landon Hall and Isabella Michael

Eighth grade: Nathan Cunningham and Delilah McCloud

Staff: Amy Krall

Fairborn High School

Ninth grade: Toby Inman and Riya Patel

10th grade: Ishaun Herron and Kori Rickmon

11th grade: Gabriel Bailey and Myla Stanley

12th grade: Michael Schneider and Jada Eskridge

Staff: Mary Lucjak