Fairborn struggles to score in final home opener at Baker

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Baker Middle School’s gymnasium hosted its final boys basketball home opener on Tuesday as the Skyhawks hosted Butler. Driving into the paint is Fairborn sophomore William Perry III. He had six points against Butler. Fairborn senior Sean Townsend (10) runs back on a fast break to swat away a potential Butler basket. Firing up a three during the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game is Fairborn sophomore Achiel Dunwiddie.

FAIRBORN — Offense was tough to come by Tuesday for Fairborn in a 47-30 loss to Butler.

The Skyhawks went nearly 14 consecutive minutes during the first half without scoring a point. Fairborn led 5-2 in the first quarter before allowing a 16-0 run.

William Perry III broke the scoreless stretch by making a three with a minute left in the second quarter, but Butler answered to take a 12-point lead into halftime.

Nearly half of Fairborn’s points came during a spurt in the third quarter that saw them connect on three shots from beyond the arc to pull the deficit as close as six. Butler responded with a pair of baskets in the final seconds to take its lead back into double figures and cruised to a win in the fourth.

Taiyou Williams led Fairborn with nine points Achiel Dunwiddie had eight, all coming in the second half, and Perry III added six.

The loss was the first in Miami Valley League play for the Skyhawks, falling to 1-1 in the league and 1-2 overall.

Tuesday’s game began the team’s final home schedule playing at Baker Middle School. Fairborn will play eight more league games at home this season, concluding with a game against Xenia on Feb. 13, 2024.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.