More than 900 to graduate from WSU

Submitted photo | Wright State University Wright State University will hold its fall commencement ceremony in the Nutter Center Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.

FAIRBORN — More than 900 students are expected to graduate during Wright State University’s fall commencement ceremonies in the Wright State University Nutter Center on Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16.

The 936 graduates will join more than 120,000 alumni in Ohio, across the nation, and around the world.

Wright State will hold two fall commencement ceremonies:

The graduate ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 15, while the undergraduate ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Dec. 16. Commencement will feature a short congratulatory video from Gov. Mike DeWine.

The summer and fall classes of 2023 include graduates with 530 bachelor’s degrees, 376 master’s degrees, 36 doctoral degrees, and 13 associate degrees. The classes feature 180 international students from 18 countries. India boasts the largest number of international graduates with 145.

The youngest graduating student is 18, earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. The oldest graduate is 66, earning a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership.

Graduates by college

College of Engineering and Computer Science: 255

College of Health, Education and Human Services: 204

College of Liberal Arts: 96

College of Science and Mathematics: 122

Raj Soin College of Business: 183

Lake Campus: 36

Boonshoft School of Medicine: 61

Tickets are not required to attend, but graduates are asked to limit their number of guests to no more than 14 people so that everyone can be accommodated. Seating in the Wright State Nutter Center will be first-come, first-served.

Doors will open 90 minutes prior to the start of each ceremony.

The commencement ceremonies can be watched online at wright.edu/streaming and on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The recorded videos will also be available on Wright State’s YouTube channel after the ceremonies.

The ceremonies will also be broadcast live on WSU-TV on Time Warner Cable channel 21.105 in the university dorms and Fairborn and regionally on AT&T Uverse channel 99 in the Dayton area.