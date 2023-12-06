Swing band to preform at Emerge

XENIA — A well-known band is performing at the Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative to benefit the nonprofit in its efforts to bring vocational training, substance abuse treatment, and housing to those in need.

The Hauer Swing Band will be performing at Emerge from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Chris Haines and the Hauer Swing Band have been playing for decades. From backyard graduation parties to large stages and theaters, the Hauer Swing Band is well-known throughout the Miami Valley.

It has performed concerts at the Fraze Pavilion, Miami University, University of Dayton, Sinclair, Riverscape, Dayton Country Club, Moraine Country Club, Stubbs Park, Piqua Park, Blue Ash Park, Shawnee Park, Library Park, and many more.

Local artisans will be onsite for last-minute gift giving including Hemp Honey Soaps and Sugar Fix. The evening will feature Christmas music of all kinds, including Michael Buble’s “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” Harry Connick’s “Sleigh Ride,” and Chicago’s “Jolly Ole St. Nicholas.” Additionally, the band will play Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “Winter Wonderland,” Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin’s” Marshmallow World,” and many more.

All are encouraged to attend the event at 2960 W. Enon Road, Xenia, and enjoy a festive evening of holiday favorites with plenty of room for dancing at the Emerge event center. Tickets are $20. Parking will be available adjacent to the event center in the rear of the building and those attending should enter at Door 26.

Light refreshments will be available and specialty coffees will be available for purchase from Coffee Hub. For more information, to donate, or get involved contact Elaine Bonner, director of philanthropy at 937-974-6120 or visit https://www.emergerecoverytrade.com/.