Sandlin’s run pushes Greeenview past Cedarville

Steven Wright | Greene County News Cedarville players during pregame warmups wear t-shirts with the message “Pack The Gym Pink” as part of a “pink out” event for the Battle of 72 game against Greeneview on Saturday.

CEDARVILLE — Daylee Sandlin had 14 points and sparked a run spanning the third and fourth quarters to help lead Greeneview to a 45-32 win in the Battle of 72 at Cedarville Saturday.

Greeneview led 22-20 nearing the end of the third quarter before a 7-0 run gave the Rams its largest lead of the game. Sandlin knocked in a pair of free throws before driving to the basket for a layup as the quarter expired.

Another basket in the opening minute of the fourth by Sandlin pushed Greeneview out to an 8-point lead.

Cedarville went nearly eight minutes in the second half without a point until Ryleigh Burnett connected on a three to bring the deficit for the Indians back to 29-23. Kylan Climie provided an immediate response for Greeneview with a three of her own, and hit another just 30 seconds later to put the Rams up by 12 with 3:35 remaining.

Greeneview’s wasn’t challenged in the final minutes as they improved to 3-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Brooklyn Erisman scored nine points for the Rams and both Elyse Waggoner and Climie had six.

Ayden Rodgers led all scorers with 16 points for Cedarville, including a 10-for-12 effort from the free throw line. Shepherd had nine points, all of which came during the first half.

Cedarville pulled out to an early lead and held it through the opening quarter. Greeneview’s offense improved as the second started in using a 13-5 run to take a five-point lead. Shepherd banked in a three as time expired in the first half to have Greeneview lead 19-18 at the break.

Molly Mossing, Cedarville’s leading scorer and rebounder from last season, didn’t see the floor until the final minute of the first half and played limited minutes in the second half. She had one point.

The two teams will play again on Jan. 20 at Greeneview.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.