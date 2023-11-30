HALO dog of the week

Submitted photo | HALO

Halo K9 Behavior Consultation has a number of dogs available for adoption. Bo Jangles is very sweet, loyal, and doesn’t want more than to be by your side always. He’s about 3-years old, potty trained, and walks amazing on leash. He is gentle and loves belly rubs. He loves car rides and will rest his head on your shoulder as you drive. He has ventured into the stores, parks, bike paths, and has been a perfect gentleman. He has learned his basic commands and being a typical boxer, can be a bit stubborn. Got toys? He loves his toys. Bo would do best in a home with no other pets. For more information on adoption call 937-736-2055 or email [email protected].