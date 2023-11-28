Local results — Sports Digest: Nov. 28, 2023

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY

Girls Basketball

Beavercreek 58, Tippecanoe 30

Lilli Leopard scored 13 points as one of three players in double figures as Beavercreek followed up its stellar season opening win with its first on the road.

Mia Patterson had 12 points and eight steals. Beavercreek led 21-2 after the first quarter.

Carroll 78, Northmont 53

The Patriots pulled out to a 16-point lead in the opening quarter and kept Northmont at bay after to win for the first time this season.

Legacy Christian 57, Franklin Monroe 16

Bowling

Middletown Christian 1721, Legacy Christian 1635

Caleb Hill bowled a high game of 163 for the Knights and Nathanael Wolfe led the team with a 290 series.

LCA trailed by 30 pins heading into the Baker games but a strong second bowl led to the win for MC.

COLLEGE

Women’s Basketball

Wright State 89, Marshall 78

Wright State had five players in double digits. Layne Ferrell scored 17 points and Alexis Hutchison had 15 points to go with 10 assists in getting a double-double.

The Raiders have won four straight games to improve to 4-2 on the season.