FBI: Walmart shooting may be motivated by racial ideology

Jones Steven Wright | Greene County News This picture shows the front of a Walmart store located in Xenia. The Beavercreek location near the Fairfield Mall is currently closed following a shooting occurring inside the building on Monday.

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Walmart located at 3360 Pentagon Blvd remains closed pending an investigation following a shooting inside the building.

The incident occurred Monday around 8:36 p.m. A white male, identified as Benjamin Charles Jones, 20, entered the Walmart Supercenter armed with an a Hi-Point 45-caliber carbine firearm and began shooting as he passed through various departments in the store, according to the Beavercreek Police Department.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday that based on evidence it had collected, which included journal writings from Jones, the attack may have been at least partially inspired by Racially Motivated Violent Extremist (RMVE) ideology.

One female victim was shot in the grocery department, another female was shot in the vision center, and a third female and one male were also shot and transported by medics to Soin Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital. Beavercreek Police report that three of the four victims are in stable condition while one female victim remains in critical condition.

The FBI released information that two of the females were African American, while the other female and male were both Caucasian.

After Beavercreek Police conducted a thorough search of the store, the gunman was found deceased inside the store’s vision center with what authorities believe is a self-inflicted gun shot wound. Beavercreek police and the FBI on Tuesday said they were investigating if the assaults were racially motivated and if the assailant had any prior relationships with those wounded.

The assailant’s residence and vehicle were searched. A vehicle belonging to Jones was found in the Walmart parking lot. FBI Cincinnati Field Office Special Agent Zrinka Dilber said Jones was originally from Dayton, moved away and returned back to Dayton around a year ago.

As the investigation continues, Walmart pledged its support for the store’s employees.

“With the details of Monday night’s shooting at our Beavercreek store still coming to light, we’re focused on providing our associates with the attention and support needed to cope with this tragedy …” Kelsey Bohl, senior manager of Walmart corporate relations said.

The weapon was purchased on November 18, according to the FBI.

The FBI and the Beavercreek Police Department will continue to investigate the motivating factors leading to this attack. Law enforcement ask if anyone has information regarding the investigation to contact the FBI at 1-800-Call-FBI or provide information online at tips.fbi.gov.

“Our first responders were true professionals,” said Bob Stone, Beavercreek Mayor. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. “

Names of the victims have not been released as of press time.

The Walmart store plans to reopen on Friday.

ONLINE

Known information for this story was included through press time on Wednesday. Visit our website for updates on this story.

