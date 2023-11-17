Xenia Area Digest

Free pre-Thanksgiving gift card giveaway

The East Second Street First Church of God, 760 E. Second Street, Xenia, is having a free $15 gift card giveaway at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Cards are distributed via drive through only in the church’s parking lot. No walk through permitted.

Free gift cards will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis to needy families while supplies last. Limit is one per car, per family. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the church offices at 937-372-3171 or 937-279-1107.

GMH Auxiliary bazaar

The Greene Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Service Center, 338 S. Progress Drive.

A variety of handmade items will be available for purchase including handmade cards, candle wicks, holiday wreaths and ornaments, heritage jewelry, goat milk soap, crocheted, knitted, and quilted blankets and apparel, home-baked goods and more. Lola’s food truck will be on hand for snacks and drinks.

Several items including a framed picture of a Bengals helmet with the signatures of two of the players will be raffled (tickets $1 each or six for $5), along with an Ohio State lap robe and several more items.

There is no admission fee and all proceeds will go toward providing more comfort and care to the patients at Greene Memorial Hospital. All are welcome to enjoy the variety of Christmas gifts available that day.

Carroll holiday bazaar

Archbishop Carroll High School is holding a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. There are more than 70 exhibitors with handmade craft items, homemade baked goods and candy, wreaths, wooden signs, jewelry, antiques, bath/body, candles, purses, clothes, toys, holiday ornaments, and more. Vendors include Tastefully Simple, Pampered Chef, Thirty-One, Norwex, Scentsy, Color Street, Mary Kay, and Avon. Lunch and yummy treats will be available as well. Admission is free.

Xenia council

Xenia City Council meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month in the city administration building. Any changes or additions can be found on the city website and will be announced in the Gazette.

Xenia Township Trustees

The Xenia Township Board of Trustees will hold all regular meetings for the calendar year at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Township Office, 8 Brush Row Road. Any changes or additions can be found on the township website at www.xeniatownship.org.

Greeneview school board

The Greeneview Local Schools Board of Education will hold regular meetings in 2023 at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Board Meetings will be held at 4 S. Charleston Road, Jamestown.

Xenia Township Zoning Commission

The Xenia Township Zoning Commission will hold meetings 6 p.m. the second Wednesday and fourth Tuesday of every month for the calendar year. Any changes can be found on the Township website at www.xeniatownship.org.

Cedar Cliff board

Regular Cedar Cliff Local Board of Education meetings are 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month in the Cedar Cliff Local Board Room. Special meetings and committee meetings are scheduled as needed.

Jamestown Council

The Village of Jamestown council meetings are held 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month. If the date falls on a holiday, the meeting will be held on Tuesday. All meetings are held at the Municipal Building, 84 Seaman Drive.

Volunteers sought

The Xenia Food Pantry needs volunteers. The volunteers work one time per month, a shift is three and half hours in length and is either in the morning or afternoon. There is no heavy lifting involved in any of the three positions. To help the Pantry call 937-219-3628 and leave name, telephone number, and the someone will be in contact. A further explanation of the positions will be given at that time. The pantry is located on Cincinnati Avenue.

Send area digest news items to [email protected]. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.