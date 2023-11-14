CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show to be held weekend of June 22-23, 2024.

CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Executive Director Kevin Franklin conducts a press conference in the Dayton Air Show Expo Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, to announce special ticket deals available for the upcoming 50th anniversary show this summer. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today Kevin Franklin Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

VANDALIA — CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Executive Director Kevin Franklin presented updated information on the 2024 50th anniversary of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger during a Nov. 14, press conference at the Dayton Air Show Expo Center at Dayton International Airport.

Franklin confirmed the 50th anniversary show will be held the weekend of June 22-23, 2024.

As incentive to kick-start ticket sales for the golden anniversary, Franklin announced ticket purchase incentives which go into effect immediately.

“One of the big things we’ve done is some discounted tickets for our loyal customers who have supported the show over the years,” said Franklin, “We have 1,000 tickets that are going on sale today (Nov. 14) for $20 a ticket.”

The discounted tickets will be 500 tickets for the Saturday show and 500 for the Sunday show.

“Once those tickets are sold, we’ve set up another tier of 1,000 tickets. They will be sold for $25. Again, 500 tickets for Saturday and 500 for Sunday,” Franklin noted.

The third, and final tier of tickets will be $30 per ticket with 5,000 being available. As with the other tiers, half (2,500) will be for Saturday and half for Sunday,

Regular ticket prices for the air show will be $35 each and $42 if purchased on show days or at the gate. Parking is included in the price of all tickets.

“We are also happy to announce that we have kept the price of the Family Four-Pack” at $99. That will include four General Admission tickets and a souvenir program and, of course, the parking is included in that also,” said Franklin.

Add-on items for this anniversary air show are available on the air show website, www.daytonairshow.com. among the items available are a collectable 50th anniversary Challenge coin, a program. and T-shirts.

Beginning this year, the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is partnering with the Wounded Warriors Project. Patrons will have the opportunity when purchasing tickets to round-up to a higher dollar figure as a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project. Donations to the Project will also be accepted.

Headlining the air show’s 50th anniversary will be the United States Navy Blue Angels. Also appearing will be Tora, Tora, Tora, Rob Holland, and AeroShell.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.daytonairshow.com