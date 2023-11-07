Update: Kirkpatrick elected mayor; two incumbents keep seats

FAIRBORN — Daniel Kirkpatrick will serve as the mayor of Fairborn while incumbents Tana Stanton and Clinton Allen will be joined on city council by Sylvia Chess according to unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections.

Daniel Kirkpatrick won the mayor race with 4,232 votes while Knepp, current deputy mayor, received 3,648. Stanton received 4,181 votes to remain on council, and was followed by Allen (4,073) and Chess (3,858).

Challengers Katy Carlton and Jimmy Baker received 3,605 and 3,060 votes respectively.

Kirkpatrick served as both a council member and mayor of Fairborn several years ago. He said in his campaign that he has similar goals as when he served previously, from 2009-2017.

“We want to build a new veteran’s memorial in Fairborn. We’ve been working on this project for six years now,” Kirkpatrick, co-chair of the Fairborn Military Veteran Memorial Project, previously told the Daily Herald.

Stanton holds a degree in industrial engineering and has spent much of her career in designing manufacturing and distribution processes.

Allen is a retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant and said he wants to continue the public service he began.

“We want to make sure we are in a position to grow and have business come in which stimulates growth,” he said during his campaign.

Allen said he wants to be ready for economic opportunities in technical and scientific industries in the coming years. He also noted a priority focus on the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University, “so that the emerging technology and/or defense company can be attracted to Fairborn.”

Chess is a small business owner and a relative newcomer to Fairborn — only operating in Fairborn for four years — compared to her running mates.

Chess outlined several goals during her campaign, including air and water quality, and supporting local businesses.

“The sustainability of our community depends on addressing and eliminating companies who pollute our air and water before we can improve it,” she said during her campaign.

Chess said as a councilwoman, she wants to be a spokesperson for small business owners in the area.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.