HS Football Week 10 Recaps: Fairborn secures first ever playoff qualification

FAIRBORN — The comeback kids made history through the way they have learned to win.

Fairborn has qualified for the OHSAA football postseason for the first time (not counting 2020 year when all teams were eligible but the Skyhawks game was cancelled due to COVID).

The Skyhawks placed 13th in Division II, Region 8, in the final computer rankings released on Saturday to finish in the top 16. Fairborn secured its spot with a 14-10 win in the regular season finale at Piqua on Friday in dramatic fashion.

Trailing by three throughout the second half and into the game’s final minute, J.T. Smith found the end zone on three-yard touchdown run with only 19 seconds remaining to give Fairborn it’s first and only lead needed in the game.

It was the third time this season Fairborn has taken a lead with less than three minutes remaining and won.

Piqua’s defense came into the game as one of the best in the Miami Valley League in not allowing points but only had two wins as its offense had struggled to score.

The Indians led 10-0 near halftime after the Fairborn defense crucially held Piqua to a 34-yard field goal after already giving up one goal-line touchdown.

With 37 seconds left until the break, Smith found Zyaire Cavitt for a 39-yard touchdown pass to get Fairborn on the board. It was the only completed pass of more than 10 yards in the game for the Skyhawks.

Fairborn (4-6, 4-5) overcame three turnovers to keep the score close before eventually willing itself to the win as it did against Xenia and Greenville earlier this season.

Fairborn will travel to face Northmont in the first round of the playoffs on Friday.

Fairmont 35, Beavercreek 0

The Firebirds jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first and didn’t look back.

Beavercreek was led by 73 rushing yards from Quentin Youngblood on offense and 12 tackles by C.J. Crawford on defense.

Both players end the regular season as the Greater Western Ohio Conference leaders in those categories. They are the first players for the Beavers to lead the league in a major individual statistical category since records kept dating back to 2006.

Beavercreek’s season ends with a 2-8 overall record with its losing streak against GWOC teams now at 36 in a row.

Bellbrook 37, Ross 13

Bellbrook won its fourth straight division title.

Tanner Stewart had 123 yards rushing and pushed the lead out to 17 points in the fourth quarter after Ross scored late in the third. Gavin McConnell hauled in a touchdown reception and Johnny Deszcz recovered a fumble for a score as well.

Bellbrok (7-3, 4-0) will travel to face Wilmington in its first round playoff game.

Fenwick 42, Carroll 0

Carroll struggled on offense in only gaining 87 yards as it seasons came to a close.

Noah Mangold led the Patriots in rushing and receiving on offense and total tackles on defense.

Carroll finishes 2-8 overall and 0-5 in the GCL Co-Ed.

Tippecanoe 41, Xenia 14

Tippecanoe accumulated 559 yards of offense with nearly three-fourths of it coming from Cael and Evan Liette in the win.

Xenia (5-5, 4-5) scored on a Jace Jones touchdown run in the second quarter and on Juan Underwood’s nice 69-yard touchdown reception during the fourth.

Gavin McManus hit 200 yards passing on the mark against Tipp to finish the regular season as the MVL’s passing leader.

Xenia will hit the road to play Lima Senior in the first round of the playoffs.

GREENE COUNTY POSTSEASON MATCHUPS

First Round

(All games at 7 p.m. on Friday)

D-II — No. 10 Xenia at No. 7 Lima Senior

D-II — No. 13 Fairborn at No. 4 Clayton Northmont

D-III — No. 9 Bellbrook at No. 8 Wilmington

D-V — No. 10 Greeneview at No. 7 Springfield Northeastern

D-VII — No. 9 Sidney Lehman Catholic at No. 8 Cedarville

Tickets for all games are $12 for adults and $9 for students if purchased online before Friday at www.ohsaa.org/tickets and are $15 if cash is used at the entrance gates.

FAIRBORN GAME TO BE STREAMED

Friday’s first round game for Fairborn in the Division II playoffs at Northmont will be live streamed online at http://OHSAA.tv

The game will be free to watch for Spectrum customers.

