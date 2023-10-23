District cross country race held at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — Greene County had eight teams and one individual advance from Saturday’s district cross country races held at Cedarville University.

Caroline Hamilton of Legacy Christian finished second in the girls Division III race. Her time of 18:56.25 qualified her as an individual to regionals.

Cedarville advanced as a team with a sixth place finish getting its top five finishers all in or close to the top 50. Ellie Mark was eighth as an individual with a time of 19:55.98. Emma Minor, Emma Krizo, Aubrey Haddix and Noel Kira were the other top runners for the Indians.

LCA was 14th and Yellow Springs came in 19th. Sasi Drees was the top runner for the Bulldogs in 106th.

Jossy Kasner ran to 88th for Greeneview as one of two individuals along with Nyesha Vinson.

In the D-II race, Carroll was third overall. Ruby Gross ran in third with a time of 19:23.13. Anna Thurman was close behind in fifth. Maggie Poor came in 19th, Julia Dunlap 33rd and Caroline Tucker 36th.

Beavercreek and Bellbrook both advanced out of the D-I race.

The Beavers grabbed second as Emily Woodard finished in fourth as an individual in 18:56.07. Carolyn Johnson, Mallory Abraham, Aubrey May and Alex Magoteaux all ran in the top 25.

Bellbrook was sixth and was lead by Allison High’s sixth place run in 19:03.73. Morgan Dalton was 12th, with Olive Varvel, Georgia Beeghly and Adyson Stephens as the other top runners.

Fairborn finished in 15th. Brooklynn Kimball’s 22:12.73 got her 64th place.

Ahniyah Coombs was Xenia’s top runner, placing 61st with a time of 22:03.17.

The boys races saw Cedarville and LCA advance in D-III.

The Indians were third overall and got a third place run by Isaac Wallis with a time of 16:13.62. Stewart Kroh and Nathan Sultan both ran in the top 25, and Josh Sultan and Joshua Wallace taking the other top spots for the team.

The Knights sixth place finish was headlined by Ben Rodriguez coming in second overall in 16:11.55. Tommy Michael finished 23rd, with Elam Sparks, Micah Smith and Corey Pitstick finishing next.

Yellow Springs came in 22nd. A run of 18:56.12 by Kyle Johnston had him finish in 100th.

The D-II race saw Carroll finish in second place. Jared Sargent got 4th with a time of 16:56.43 and Neil Tivakaran was 8th. Andrew Janson, Connor Kramer and Jude Girtman all came in the top 40.

Greeneview was led by Harrison Sargent placing 152nd as an individual.

Beavercreek’s third place run as a team highlight the D-I race. It was Jackson Davis running the top time for the Beavers in 15:48.22 to come in sixth. Aiden Allen was 10th, Dallin Przybyla 13th, Brody Graley 23rd and Iain Tuinstra 39th.

Bellbrook was 11th, Fairborn 17th and Xenia 21st. The Golden Eagles had Mikuya Ford run in 44th with a time of 17:04.29.

Dominic Buschelman was 67th for Fairborn with a time of 17:40.94, and Xenia had Ezra Mackiewicz run the race in 19:01.36 to finish 107th.

The regional races will be run at Troy High School along the Great Miami River on Saturday. D-III races begin at 10 a.m., with D-II at noon and D-I at 2 p.m.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.