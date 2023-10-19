Water main break closes Superior Avenue

FAIRBORN — Superior Avenue in Fairborn has been closed off due to a water main break Thursday morning.

Between Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Forest Street, the road is closed in both directions. The City of Fairborn Facebook page made a post about the closure and advised residents to use Miami Avenue as a detour until the road is back open.

The post was made at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning, with no further details since then.

Once the water main is fixed and Superior Avenue is open, the city is expected to provide an update.

