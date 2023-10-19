Scripture is the source of faith in Jesus

“The eunuch asked Philip, ‘Tell me, please, who is the prophet talking about, himself or someone else?’ Then Philip began with that very passage of Scripture and told him the good news about Jesus.” (Acts 8:34-35)

What happened here has not changed down through the ages of the Church. The Scriptures are the source of our understanding that Jesus is the expected Messiah, Savior of the world. Philip shares what Isaiah 53:7-8 says about the coming Messiah and makes it clear to the eunuch that Jesus fulfilled this prophecy. He goes on to share other Scriptures about the Messiah that Jesus fulfilled, not recorded here. Then comes the question, will it be believed or not? Would this Word with the Holy Spirit be planted in the eunuch for faith in Jesus? Yes, it would!

We must never forget that the Word (Scriptures) and the Holy Spirit bring about a trust in Jesus. We can share all we want about how Jesus has blessed our lives, and that is great. But only the Word about the Messiah, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit bring about saving faith in Him. Philip, being faithful to the Spirit’s leading, shared the truth of Scripture with the Holy Spirit’s presence and a transformation for faith in Jesus took place in the eunuch. When we share that Scriptural truth, and the Holy Spirit is present, nothing less will take place. A new member will be added to the Forever Family of God through faith in Jesus. Alleluia!

Heavenly Father, the witness to Your Son, our Savior, continues around the world by the power of the Word and Holy Spirit. There has never been, nor will ever be, such a witness as this. It is the witness to a fallen humanity that there is a Savior in Jesus. Help us continue to make Him known by the power of the Holy Spirit that Your Forever Family may grow.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.