Fairborn native leading Army band

The US Army Japan Band. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Jacob and Karyann Walker are serving with the US Army Japan Band and stationed at Camp Zama, Japan. Jacob was chosen to arrange the music for the US Army Japan Band for the Japan Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival performance in November.

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn High School alum will be leading the US Army Japan Band for a November performance.

Jacob Walker, class of 2011, is currently serving with the US Army and is stationed in Japan. He has been arranging music professionally for local marching bands, including his alma mater for nearly a decade and was chosen to arrange the music for the US Army Japan Band for the Japan Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival.

This festival includes guest bands from the Asia-Pacific regions as well as bands of the Japan Self-Defense Forces. It is regularly held at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo and was established in 1963 making it one of the oldest military tattoos in the Asia-Pacific region.

It has an audience of thousands and on the last day the last performance is broadcast simultaneously on the internet with edited DVDs available for purchase later.

Walker and his wife, Karyann, are both serving with the US Army Japan Band and stationed at Camp Zama, Japan.